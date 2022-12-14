Read full article on original website
KCBY
Oregon football continues bowl prep; Nix still uncertain on 2023 season
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
KCBY
Oregon Women's Basketball dominates both ends of the court for win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
KCBY
Oregon State and Florida prepare to faceoff, Florida to use third-string quarter back
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
KCBY
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
KCBY
Oregon Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before they face off against Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
KCBY
A new board and Oregon State University team up to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
KCBY
Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis
“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
KCBY
Newport invites community to welcome 'Team Long Road' at their final destination
NEWPORT, Ore. — From Boston, Massachusetts to the final destination: Newport, Oregon. Three veterans walking in support of America's Missing and Killed in Action, are set to arrive in Newport on Saturday, December 17, at 1:00 P.M., according to a press release from the City of Newport. The city is inviting the community to celebrate the arrival of the walkers at a welcome event.
KCBY
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
KCBY
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns
EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
KCBY
Lane County synagogues increasing security amid rise in anti-Semitism
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The FBI released statistics for 2021 this week which showed that the Jewish community remains the most targeted when it comes to hate crimes motivated by religion. Our newsroom spoke with the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit group focused on safety and security for the...
KCBY
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
KCBY
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
KCBY
Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
KCBY
Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail
LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
