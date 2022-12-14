NEWPORT, Ore. — From Boston, Massachusetts to the final destination: Newport, Oregon. Three veterans walking in support of America's Missing and Killed in Action, are set to arrive in Newport on Saturday, December 17, at 1:00 P.M., according to a press release from the City of Newport. The city is inviting the community to celebrate the arrival of the walkers at a welcome event.

