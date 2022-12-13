Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Pinterest revealed the top fashion and beauty trends of 2023 — and we want to try them all
While many people spend the last month of the year thinking about everything that happened over the last 365 days, we prefer to start looking ahead to all that's to come in the new year. (Don't worry, we save a little time for reflecting, too.) That doesn't just involve creating...
How To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists
Stay away from the opaque whites that make you feel like a child, and learn the secrets to tight-styling success.
Victoria Beckham Masters Winter Layering With Stiletto Legging Boots in Paris
Leave it to Victoria Beckham to master the year’s most controversial shoe trend in the chicest way possible — in Paris, no less! The former Spice Girl stepped out while in the City of Light on Wednesday, wearing a sharp wool coat. Her black style included a knee-length hem, complete with wide sleeves, pockets and pointed lapels. Beckham simply accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, as well as a black leather version of her own popular Chain pouch — a $1,390 clutch in a large rectangular flap-style silhouette, complete with a gold watchband-style chain handle. Beckham’s pants actually served as the base for...
Harper's Bazaar
Marni's Uniqlo Collab Is the 'Antidote' to Boring Winter Outfits
There's a tendency as days get shorter and temperatures get lower to dial back how we dress. Slightly dressy knitwear by day; unapologetically swaddling sweatpants by night; all in oatmeal neutrals and drab greys, and topped with a black puffer coat. Marni creative director Francesco Risso is all too familiar with this particular fashion cycle, but he thinks we can break it this year.
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
TODAY.com
Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets
We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
ETOnline.com
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Women's Health
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off ‘Winter Uniform’ With Caramel Coat, Jumpsuit & Satin Sandals
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens entered December in slick style this week. While posing in a mirror selfie new Instagram post on Monday, the “Entergalactic” star was dynamically dressed in a full Michael Kors runway outfit. “Winter uniform please and thank you,” Hudgens captioned her post, which gained praise in the comments by Kors himself, as well as Julianne Hough, Stella Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp. Hailing from the American designer’s fall 2022 fashion show, her outfit included a caramel-tan turtleneck jumpsuit cinched with a matching...
Zara Is Taking Over Thrift Stores, Says Report
Zara is top of the thrift pile, according to a new report. A report from charity-linked discount finder Savoo named Zara the most popular secondhand brand, with more than 670,000 listings across the major resale platforms. Other ranked brands by listings volume include Nike, Adidas, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, Asos, Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School Virtually Zara’s popularity reigns across Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective (though the platform recently pledged to ban fast fashion by 2025) and Asos Marketplace. Out of all the...
100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish on Coordinating Sweatsuit With Bottega Veneta Ankle Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked cozy-chic in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded two selfies on her Instagram story. Ross put a sharp finish on a coordinating ensemble in the new photos. In the images, the entertainer poses in a tan sweatsuit. The set consisted of a loose-fitting hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she rolled up to create thick cuffs on the hem and to help show off her shoes. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Girlfriends” star accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings. Ross opted for a fresh face no makeup look and pulled her curly tresses back...
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Comfy with Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Bubble Clogs and Sweatpants on Thanksgiving
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens brought a comfy spin to Thanksgiving style this weekend. While posing outdoors for the occasion with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Instagram, the “Entergalactic” star cozied up in a matching athleisure set. Her ensemble featured a creamy white oversized hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and white socks. Evidently playing outdoor games at home, Hudgens accessorized with a black leather Valentino crossbody bag with gold hardware. Tucker was equally comfy for the occasion, wearing a purple beanie, beige hoodie and joggers with...
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection
Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy. Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Taps (B).STROY for Winter-Ready Leather Ankle Boots
After revealing a kaleidoscopic Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label (B).STROY last month, Givenchy has quietly revived the ever-expanding partnership with a new footwear offering. Enter the duo’s Leather Ankle Boot, a sleek, all-black, lace-up silhouette reserved for the winter months. Made in Italy,...
After Almost 20 Years in Business, Nili Lotan is Launching Handbags
Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
Comments / 0