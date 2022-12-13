ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Business Insider

43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
Parade

50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season

Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
Motley Fool

The 13 Best Christmas Deals at Sam's Club

The December Savings event will run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7. The December Instant Savings event runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24. You can find deals on everything from electronics to gift cards. Keeping your finances on track during the holidays can be hard. But thankfully, the holiday...
KRQE News 13

12 best gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
Essence

Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners

Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy