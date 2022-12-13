BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.

7 DAYS AGO