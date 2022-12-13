Read full article on original website
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious
Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Elden Ring might be game of the year, but Modern Warfare 2 has ended its reign at the top of the sales charts
A Call of Duty game once again reigns at the top of the sales charts
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Metacritic's best game of 2022 isn't Elden Ring or God Of War
'Tis the season. December is when we lose friends and form enemies with our nearest and dearest, quibbling over which game was the best of the year and deserves to top the metaphorical tree. Sometimes, the only way to settle these debates is to consult an aggregate site, and according to Metacritic, the best game of 2022 is...
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
Ghost Story Games Reveals Judas, an All-New Single-Player Narrative First-Person Shooter
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Ghost Story Games, the development studio led by game creator Ken Levine, today announced that Judas, an all-new single-player, narrative first-person shooter is in development for the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The new project was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 as a world premiere unveiled by Geoff Keighley. In conjunction with the project reveal, Ghost Story Games has launched the official pages for Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store where fans can now add the game to their Wishlist....
game-news24.com
Pokemon Fans Share Game Freak Stop Telling People That Game
Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released, it never became easier to catch them. We’ve got more than 1,000 Pokemon to enjoy, despise or ambivalent towards, although some have received much more love from Game Freak over the years. Since the Game Freak doesn’t expect to naturally scolde masses of Pokemon into one single game, a sacrifice has been made over the past few years, several Pokemon has been cut. I don’t think I should remind you of the Dexit fiasco.
Polygon
The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers
The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
Geoff Keighley Returns as the Host of the 2022 Game Awards
Though the award show is less than a decade old, the Game Awards has set a high standard for itself, bringing in multitudes of viewers who game on all platforms. But who hosts the famed award show? Here's a breakdown of the show's hosts this year. Article continues below advertisement.
The Game awards: three patience-testing hours of video game advertorials
By focusing on the near-future of the industry, the honours failed to adequately celebrate its present
ComicBook
Popular PS3 and Xbox 360 Games Shutting Down Soon
A trio of popular games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation are shutting down next year. The trio of games comes the way of EA. During the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, EA was best known for the same games it's best known for in 2022, its sports games, particularly FIFA and Madden. It was also known during this time for series like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Dead Space, Skate, Need for Speed, The Sims, and even series like Medal of Honor, which may be more synonymous with other console generations, but certainly had its place in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. And it's three games from this shooter series that are shutting down.
Decimated, the Next-Gen Gaming Metaverse to Look Out For
Fracture Labs was founded back in 2018 and is an independent studio of games industry veterans with previous experience working on a number of successful AAA videogames for PC, console, and mobile. Fracture Labs’ studio is the official developer and publisher of its first videogame, Decimated. Meet Fracture Labs...
Unsocial hours: the best video games to play in ‘goblin mode’
Earlier this week, “goblin mode” was announced as Oxford’s word of the year, bringing a new level of awareness – and hopefully acceptance – to this previously misunderstood and maligned lifestyle choice. It is defined as “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations” (also known, throughout lockdown, as simply “existing”), though the exact parameters of the term have been much discussed. But one thing is certain: video games are the perfect goblin mode entertainment. They can be enjoyed from bed, they require little energy and yet they simulate a lot of real-world activities so you can at least pretend to be a functioning member of the human race.
