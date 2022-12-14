A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a Saginaw car wash. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue around 10:45 for a reported shooting. They say Delvon C. Green had been shot inside a car wash business, sustaining life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his wounds. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO