Lansing, MI

MLive

Medical emergency caused fatal crash near Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A medical emergency is believed to be the cause of a truck crash that killed a man near Jackson Thursday, police said. At about 8:37 a.m. Dec. 15, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into a building on Carlton Boulevard, west of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI
abc12.com

86-year-old dies after garage explosion and fire near Chesaning

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating a garage explosion and fire that claimed the life of an 86-year-old man near Chesaning on Wednesday afternoon. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says Albert Trujillo was working on a golf cart or tractor in his garage in the 16000 block of S. Fenmore Road in Chapin Township around 3:45 p.m., when a neighbor heard an explosion.
CHESANING, MI
WILX-TV

Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dashboard camera captured a vehicle on an auto transport trailer strike an overpass in Ann Arbor. According to authorities, the vehicle struck the Stone School Road overpass on I-94. Video of the collision captured the roof of the vehicle being ripped off and debris showering onto the interstate.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Man dies days after Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 65-year-old died Wednesday after several days hospitalized due to a Saturday crash. According to authorities, a vehicle crashed into a pole near the intersection of Cedar Street and Hunter Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. The driver was found unconscious and was rushed to a hospital.
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Hillsdale County House Fire Kills Woman

Jefferson Twp, Hillsdale County – One woman died in a Jefferson Township house fire earlier this week. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Hudson Road, near Lake Avenue, for a report of a fully involved house fire at about 7:45am Monday.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia Boys take down Eaton Rapids on the road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia got a superb performance from senior forward Lance Atkinson and rode his hot hand to a 57 to 32 victory over Eaton Rapids. Atkinson scored from the outside and the inside in nearly equaling the team point total of the Greyhounds. The victory boosts Ionia’s...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize handgun in US-27 traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night following a traffic stop. According to authorities, a Michigan State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. on US-27, near State Road. Police said during the investigation, they discovered the driver had a handgun on them.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a Saginaw car wash. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue around 10:45 for a reported shooting. They say Delvon C. Green had been shot inside a car wash business, sustaining life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his wounds. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.
SAGINAW, MI
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI

