Migrants sent a voice note calling for help as their boat started to take on water crossing the English Channel, telling a French charity: “Please help us. There are children.” Four people have died and dozens rescued after a small boat got into trouble while making the journey in bitterly cold temperatures in the early hours of Wednesday morning.A French charity said it received a distressed voice note on the same night from people on a boat in the Channel. ”We are in a boat, we have a problem,” it said, according to Utopia56.Have you been affected by this...

4 DAYS AGO