Greg Woodworth
3d ago
Sorry for your loss......Motorcycles, account for less than 1% of all miles driven on roads, but account for 18% of all deaths. So we all make CHOICES in life.....this Choice is to high of a RISK!
KTVU FOX 2
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
KRON4
2 transients die in South Bay amid cold weather
KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …. KRON4's Stephanie Lin reports. Proposal to limit traffic stops in San Francisco …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Twitter janitorial staff workers demand their jobs …. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. San Jose...
Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says
At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.
1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of toddler struck and killed by a stray bullet speaks out after suspects are arrested
OAKLAND calif., - Nearly a year after Jasper Wu, a 2-year-old boy, was killed by a stray bullet in Oakland, officials have charged three suspects in his killing. In an emotional one-on-one interview with KTVU, Xiao Xiao, Jasper's mother, said she is happy about the charges, but very sad because she has to live through the whole ordeal again and again.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 50 years for murder
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Wednesday for first-degree murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced. Stephen Joseph Archer, 36, was found guilty by a jury of the shooting death of Manuel Valdez in June. In the early morning hours of […]
Woman dies in San Francisco Forest Hill neighborhood house fire
SAN FRANCISCO -- A smoky 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Forest Hill neighborhood early Friday has claimed the life of a woman who lived in the home.The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Idora Ave. after 8 a..m.Video shot at the scene shows crews aggressively attacking the fire in the two-story home as heavily smoke billowed out the front door and garage.Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman from the second floor. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.The name of the woman was being withheld pending notification of next of kin."We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries," fire officials posted on social media. " Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday. Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
KTVU FOX 2
Self-driving cars: California DMV vs. Uncle Sam
OAKLAND, Calif. - On Friday, the California DMV eased some restrictions on GM's Cruise, the autonomous vehicle being tested on the streets of San Francisco. At the same time, the federal Auto Safety Agency announced an investigation into several crashes and street blockages involving the Cruise while the company awaits regulatory approval to expand its autonomous "robotaxi" in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death
Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
