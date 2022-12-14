ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette

Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis

“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

4J students release hundreds of salmon fry

EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns

EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Roseburg warming shelter open Thursday and Friday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and the shelter has put out a call for volunteers, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The warming center is located in the Roseburg Senior Center at 1614 SE Stephens St. Check-in...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
EUGENE, OR

