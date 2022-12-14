Read full article on original website
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
Oregon Women's Basketball dominates both ends of the court for win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
Oregon State and Florida prepare to faceoff, Florida to use third-string quarter back
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
Oregon Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before they face off against Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
A new board and Oregon State University team up to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis
“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns
EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
Roseburg warming shelter open Thursday and Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and the shelter has put out a call for volunteers, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The warming center is located in the Roseburg Senior Center at 1614 SE Stephens St. Check-in...
Chabad of Eugene to host lighting of nine-foot Menorah to celebrate Chanukah
EUGENE, Ore. — Chabad of Eugene will host a giant Menorah lighting to celebrate Chanukah Sunday. Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis will be on hand for the lighting of a nine-foot Menorah. The festivities will include a photo booth, face paint, balloon twisting, juggling show and crafts and entertainment. The...
Lane County synagogues increasing security amid rise in anti-Semitism
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The FBI released statistics for 2021 this week which showed that the Jewish community remains the most targeted when it comes to hate crimes motivated by religion. Our newsroom spoke with the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit group focused on safety and security for the...
Egan Warming Center locations open Friday night; volunteers still urgently needed
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As temperatures drop below freezing, Egan warming centers are scheduled for activation, and they are in urgent need for volunteers. The Egan Warming Center will be open again on Friday evening, December 16, however the Trinity site will be closed and a location in the Whiteaker will be open in its place.
Roseburg Warming Center offering overnight shelter through Saturday, December 17
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With temperatures dropping, the city of Roseburg announced that the Roseburg Warming Center will be open an extra night; offering overnight shelter to those who are unhoused through Saturday, December 17. The city says the warming center on 1614 Stephens St., will be open Friday December...
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
Beds for Freezing Nights shelter in Cottage Grove activated Thursday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will activate Thursday, December 15. The center opens at 7:00 p.m. and guests need to check in by 10:00 p.m. or the center will close for the night. Guests check out at 7:00 a.m. the following morning. The...
'Have a plan...prevent a tragedy': Impaired driver patrols continue in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues its heightened impaired driving patrols this holiday season. Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide and each death is preventable. Our newsroom spoke with LCSO about the patrols and celebrating safely. "If you're going to be...
