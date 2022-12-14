ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation

OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives

CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Before fatal fire, family's cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)

One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Vanessa Szwejbka hired by Downtown Committee of Syracuse

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse recently hired Vanessa Szwejbka as its communications associate. Szwejbka will be responsible for a broad range of duties related to content and messaging, including development and support of all internal and external communications and play a key role in cultivating the stories of the community, helping to promote the variety of downtown experiences available, and the revitalization activity underway in downtown Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore

HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
