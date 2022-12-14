Read full article on original website
Related
County Schedules Public Hearings And Panel Meeting For 2022 Shared Services Plan
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Administrator’s Office is conducting three administrative public hearings on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to discuss the 2022 County-wide Shared Services Plan. The first hearing begins at 10 a.m., the second at 2 p.m., and the third at 5 p.m. All three hearings will...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s mayor told to ‘cease and desist’ with opposition to golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith’s opposition to the Watertown Golf Club purchase agreement has resulted in a letter telling him to cease and desist. (See the full letter at the end of this story.) The notice was written by a lawyer for developer P.J. Simao,...
Central NY communities rally to provide snow plows, equipment after fire destroys tiny village’s DPW
Camden, N.Y. — Just days before the snow storm hit this week, a fire ripped through the Camden village Department of Public Works building, destroying the structure and all of the equipment. That left the village of about 2,700 people with no snow plows to clear the roads. That’s...
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
Oneida County adds green lights on plows to enhance safety
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the snow falls, plow drivers have one of the most important and challenging jobs. “The challenges for our operators would be driving in very poor conditions,” said Mark Laramie, the Commissioner of Public Works for the Oneida County Department of Public Works. “When we choose to stay home, itis their […]
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Oswego County Offices Will Be Closed For Christmas And New Year’s
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas Day and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives
CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
Oswego County Wishes Residents A Safe And Happy Holiday Season With These Tips
OSWEGO COUNTY – The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, The Oswego County Health Department, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office and the STOP-DWI Program have teamed up to remind residents to make health and safety a top priority in the coming weeks.
Company news: Vanessa Szwejbka hired by Downtown Committee of Syracuse
The Downtown Committee of Syracuse recently hired Vanessa Szwejbka as its communications associate. Szwejbka will be responsible for a broad range of duties related to content and messaging, including development and support of all internal and external communications and play a key role in cultivating the stories of the community, helping to promote the variety of downtown experiences available, and the revitalization activity underway in downtown Syracuse.
SUNY Oswego’s Cruisin’ The Campus Returns With Activities To Welcome Community
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego again opens its doors and opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus from Dec. 26 through Jan.19. The variety of family-friendly activities will include events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more. Rice Creek Field Station...
Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore
HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 1