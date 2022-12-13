ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

wglc.net

Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
ILLINOIS STATE
nadignewspapers.com

Chicago police superintendent orders Vera Lounge in Portage Park closed following last weekend’s mass shooting; citation previously issued for no public place of amusement license at establishment

By the order of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the Vera Lounge at 3235 N. Central Ave. has been closed following last weekend’s deadly shootings that occurred near the Portage Park bar. This type of closure is not unusual anytime a violent crime is linked to an establishment, and...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud

Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
COOK COUNTY, IL
southarkansassun.com

Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas

A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ELGIN, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
NORTHBROOK, IL
Block Club Chicago

South Side Couple Gets $250,000 City Grant For Their Chatham Wine And Cheese Bar: ‘We’re Going All In And All Out’

CHATHAM — A South Side wine and charcuterie bar is one step closer to becoming a reality after getting a big boost from a city grant. Park Manor 75, a Black-owned business led by a husband-and-wife duo, was one of 60 beneficiaries of the city’s Community Development Grant in November. The grant, created under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Recovery Plan, awards funding to businesses citywide as they recover from the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body found in Oswego identified as missing man

The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
OSWEGO, IL

