Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Ever Again
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by Christmas
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the Wards
Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gems
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
Phone bank helps connect Cook County homeowners with $2.5M in property tax refunds, exemptions
Today's phone bank received over 128,000 calls and connected homeowners with $2.5 million in property tax refunds and exemptions.
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
wglc.net
Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
nadignewspapers.com
Chicago police superintendent orders Vera Lounge in Portage Park closed following last weekend’s mass shooting; citation previously issued for no public place of amusement license at establishment
By the order of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the Vera Lounge at 3235 N. Central Ave. has been closed following last weekend’s deadly shootings that occurred near the Portage Park bar. This type of closure is not unusual anytime a violent crime is linked to an establishment, and...
Albany Park auto shop thieves make off with multiple high-end vehicles in organized attack
The I-Team got an exclusive look at the video showing the latest attack in progress as the brazen bandits drive off with a half dozen high end vehicles, leaving their owners in the dust.
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
wlsam.com
Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud
Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
WGNtv.com
Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
Driver transported to hospital after car crashes into fire engine in Waukegan
A driver was transported to the hospital after a car crashed head-on into a fire engine in Waukegan on Friday, fire officials said. Waukegan Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Zupec told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that the incident involved Waukegan Fire Engine 4. The fire engine was traveling northbound on Jackson Street near Jackson […]
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
South Side Couple Gets $250,000 City Grant For Their Chatham Wine And Cheese Bar: ‘We’re Going All In And All Out’
CHATHAM — A South Side wine and charcuterie bar is one step closer to becoming a reality after getting a big boost from a city grant. Park Manor 75, a Black-owned business led by a husband-and-wife duo, was one of 60 beneficiaries of the city’s Community Development Grant in November. The grant, created under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Recovery Plan, awards funding to businesses citywide as they recover from the pandemic.
Elgin man gets 12 years in drugged DUI crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, was sentenced Monday by a Kane County judge.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in Oswego identified as missing man
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
2 men wounded in shooting that left cars shot up on residential street in Waukegan
Two men were wounded in a shooting that left multiple cars shot up in Waukegan Monday evening, just minutes before a woman was fatally shot in another part of Waukegan. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 7:28 p.m. Monday to the area of Cornelia Avenue and Drew Lane in Waukegan.
Woman in her mid-20s found shot to death inside car near Waukegan manufacturing plant
A woman died after she was found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle in front of a manufacturing plant in Waukegan Monday evening, authorities said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 7:37 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe Florip said […]
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
