Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Atlanta police search for burglary suspect accused of firing multiple rounds into home
Atlanta police are looking for a man who fired a gun in their home and burglarized it in early December. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said on Dec. 5, officers responded to a home on Albemarle Drive after receiving alerts from an Audible Alarm.
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
St. Paul police investigate death in Lowertown apartment; man arrested
St Paul homicide investigators are looking into a woman’s death early Friday in the Lowertown neighborhood. Police say that shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a report of a suicide in progress in the 200 block of Fifth Street East. When they arrived they found a woman unconscious, not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a St. Paul Police Department release.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have not released any details on...
TCPD: Woman arrested after 16th Street chase
Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department. On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.
Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars
Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
20-year-old will spend decades in prison for terroristic act
A Henry County, Georgia, man who opened fire on two people at a local basketball court in McDonough in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 14. Twenty-year-old Anthony Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Renier at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station Subdivision in March 2020.
Suspect facing 4 domestic violence cases gets bond and kills victim, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows told Channel 2 Action News his officers did their job bringing four domestic violence cases against one woman last year. The woman ultimately got bond, and now the department has arrested her for murdering the same victim.
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The videos show the...
St. Paul man found guilty in large-scale marijuana trafficking conspiracy plot
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found a St. Paul man guilty of possession of marijuana and conspiracy and intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis. Danny William Gehl Jr., 40, was convicted Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and...
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They're keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
Dec. 14—The District Attorney's Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a...
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m....
Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash
A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
5 metro Atlanta men wore FBI jackets, stormed NJ home, shot and robbed victim, FBI says
ATLANTA — Prosecutors have charged five metro Atlanta men they say broke into a New Jersey home, then shot and robbed a victim while wearing FBI raid jackets. New Jersey prosecutor Mark Musella said the home invasion happened in July in Cresskill, New Jersey Police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery around 8:05 p.m. at 10 Center Street and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
UPDATE: Arrest made after man found dead near I-10 frontage road
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martin Parish following the discovery of a body near the I-10 Frontage Road
Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set
Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
