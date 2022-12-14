ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

YAHOO!

St. Paul police investigate death in Lowertown apartment; man arrested

St Paul homicide investigators are looking into a woman’s death early Friday in the Lowertown neighborhood. Police say that shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a report of a suicide in progress in the 200 block of Fifth Street East. When they arrived they found a woman unconscious, not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a St. Paul Police Department release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YAHOO!

TCPD: Woman arrested after 16th Street chase

Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department. On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA
YAHOO!

Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash

A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

5 metro Atlanta men wore FBI jackets, stormed NJ home, shot and robbed victim, FBI says

ATLANTA — Prosecutors have charged five metro Atlanta men they say broke into a New Jersey home, then shot and robbed a victim while wearing FBI raid jackets. New Jersey prosecutor Mark Musella said the home invasion happened in July in Cresskill, New Jersey Police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery around 8:05 p.m. at 10 Center Street and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
CRESSKILL, NJ
YAHOO!

Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set

Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
HAWAII STATE

