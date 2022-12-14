Read full article on original website
Atlanta police search for burglary suspect accused of firing multiple rounds into home
Atlanta police are looking for a man who fired a gun in their home and burglarized it in early December. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said on Dec. 5, officers responded to a home on Albemarle Drive after receiving alerts from an Audible Alarm.
22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say
Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have not released any details on...
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The videos show the...
