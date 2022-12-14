Newly-released CCTV shows how five lions escaped from their enclosure at a zoo in Australia.Four cubs and an adult male broke through a fence at Taronga Zoo in Sydney at around 6:30am on 2 November, prompting a “code one” alert and sending the zoo into lockdown.The zoo said that the big cats investigated their surroundings within metres of the main exhibit, before trying to find their way back under the fence as keepers called for them.Taronga’s review of the escape is ongoing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Advent calendars opened by meerkats, lions, and squirrel monkeys at London ZooTom Parker’s widow says first Christmas since husband’s death is ‘going to be tough’FTX founder insists he ‘didn’t try to commit fraud’ in first comments since collapse

16 DAYS AGO