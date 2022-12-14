Effective: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Monroe WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. The combination of ice and snow accumulations with wind gusts up to 40 mph could result in some tree and power line damage. * WHERE...Monroe. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow and ice amounts will occur across the higher elevations of the Pocono Plateau.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO