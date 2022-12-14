ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff Hospitalized After Crash While Filming

By Nancy Tartaglione
 3 days ago
Top Gear host and former cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was injured in an accident this week while filming the BBC show on its test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, England. Flintoff received medical care at the scene and was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the BBC reported. More details are expected “in due course,” a spokeperson said while a source told The Sun Flintoff was not driving at high speed.

Flintoff is a former England cricket captain turned entertainer who joined Top Gear in 2018, after Matt LeBlanc announced his exit, and shares hosting duties with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

This is not the first accident Flintoff has had while making the show, nor is it the series’ first. In 2019, he crashed into a market stall in Nottinghamshire and also had a potentially serious accident during a drag race when he lost control at 124mph while filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire. He was unharmed in both instances.

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond suffered serious injuries while filming at Elvington in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks.

Flintoff has starred in Sky One series A League Of Their Own with James Corden, appeared on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here , and fronted documentaries including BBC One’s Field of Dreams . When he joined Top Gear, one of the BBC’s most successful programs, he said, “It’s not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I’m now lucky enough to say I will have. I’ve always been passionate about cars and I’m so excited to be joining the Top Gear team.”

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital After On-Set Medical Emergency – Report

Sharon Osbourne fell ill on the set of a paranormal television shoot Friday night in Santa Paula, Calif., and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The report by TMZ said the 70-year-old Osbourne was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, a location once featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventurers. There was no information on whether she was on-camera when the incident occurred. The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ. The incident happened around 6:30 PM on Friday and transported Osbourne to the hospital. Her identity was confirmed by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Agular. Deadline will update the story on Osbourne’s condition as more details become available. More from DeadlineBBC Brings Back 'The Osbournes' With 'Home To Roost' Following Iconic Family's Return To The UKSharon Osbourne Shares Covid Sick Bed Photo, Has A Word For The VirusSharon Osbourne To Headline Docuseries For Fox NationBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet Gallery
‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Disgraced Former Tennis Champion Boris Becker Profiled & Interviewed For Apple TV+

Disgraced former tennis champion Boris Becker is to be profiled and interviewed in an Apple TV+ two-part doc from Oscar winners Alex Gibney and John Battsek. The as-yet-untitled series aims to explore all aspects of the six-Grand-Slam-winning sportsman’s life, who won Wimbledon when he was just 17 but is now in prison. Producers followed the German for three years prior to April 2022, when Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts, following a tumultuous period, much of which spilled out into the media. The doc features a series of...
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
‘Harry and Meghan’: Duke Of Sussex Claims Palace Issued Joint False Statement & Says William “Screamed And Shouted” At Him

Netflix’s second tranche of episodes from its Harry and Meghan doc have dropped and the allegations keep on coming. Among the most explosive moments is when Prince Harry claims his brother Prince William screamed and shouted at him at a family crisis meeting at Sandringham in 2020. The meeting, to discuss Harry and Meghan’s plans to step away from some royal duties, was held hours before the Royal Family issued a joint statement he claims was issued without his approval. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true, and...
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Star Zoe Saldana Sets Record Straight About Her Feelings Filming Franchises

Zoe Saldana is clarifying her comments regarding feeling “stuck” in movie franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek. While attending the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, the actor talked to Deadline on the blue carpet where she said she was grateful for the opportunities that the famous directors have given her. “I would love to set the record straight,” she said. “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we...
50 Cent Jokingly Uses Arrest Of ‘BMF’ Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr To Promote Show’s Season 2 Return

Never shying away from a promo opportunity, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson got in a plug for the Season 2 premiere date of Starz’s drama series BMF in a light-hearted Instagram post trolling the show’s lead actor Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Flenory Jr. stars as his father, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in BMF, which is executive produced by Jackson. Flenory Jr. was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday after a gun was found in his luggage, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Flenory Jr., who did not have a carry permit was taken into custody and...
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’

John Cena (Peacemaker) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn (Brightburn) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC. Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre...
Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

EXCLUSIVE: The Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff Ballerina continues to expand its troupe, with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus boarding the Lionsgate film being directed by Len Wiseman. Reedus joins already cast Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Oscar nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno, with Keanu Reeves also reportedly set to make a cameo. The Shay Hatten-scripted movie is currently shooting. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.  Lee tells Deadline, “We’re huge fans of Norman, and we’re confident that the fans will be just as excited as we...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dies: Longtime ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ Was 40

Stephen Boss, better known as DJ tWitch of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who also was a contestant-turned-judge on So You Think You Can Dance, died Tuesday in a Los Angeles hotel room, reportedly by suicide. He was 40. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The office did not state a cause. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Paul Silas Dies: College Basketball Hall Of Famer, NBA Coach And All-Star Was 79 Related Story Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96 In a statement, Boss’ wife, dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his...
