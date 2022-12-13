Read full article on original website
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
5 plants that say `holiday season,′ and how to care for them
Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. So if you don’t already have any or all of these five holiday plants, now is the time to get them:. The bulbs of these daffodil family members are pre-chilled so they can be planted now and produce flowers in a month to six weeks. If you find them for sale, by all means buy as many as you can. The only caveat is that some family members may object to the unbelievably sweet smell of their blooms.
Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?
Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Cost saving Christmas activities
The holiday season tends to be an expensive adventure no matter how you cut it. This year, the financial pinch feels tighter than ever for many families as so many people are changing careers, regaining their financial footing post-Covid, and learning how to manage the rapidly inflating prices on everything. Just when our wallets begin to recover from back-to-school spending, the holidays arrive. The holiday season should be filled with love, light, and magic, and yet, many of us find ourselves stressing about money and shopping. This week, take a minute to breathe and remember that Christmas only comes once a year, and regardless of your financial situation, the magic of the holidays can still be experienced.
How to be more sustainable – and save money – with your Christmas wrapping
Waste is a big concern for many households – be it financial waste, or just throwing things away when we could be finding ways to be more sustainable. Yet still, year on year, many of us are still covering gifts in disposable wrapping paper (which is often not even recyclable).Why do we do it? Well, because it looks nice, plus wrapping up gifts is a tradition and it would feel weird not to.“Each Christmas, we get through an estimated 227,000 miles of wrapping paper in the UK – that’s enough to wrap around the earth eight times,” says Thomas Panton,...
Three Tips for Making the Best Holiday Sugar Cookies
One of many people’s favorite parts of the holidays is baking and enjoying delicious sweet treats. My personal favorite, and the one that I am on the mission to perfect, is the sugar cookie. Who doesn’t love a buttery cookie decorated with delicious frosting and festive sprinkles? For me,...
