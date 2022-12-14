ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: A secret is revealed about the Beth Dutton bar brawl as the official trailer for ‘1923’ proves that the Duttons have always been ready for battle

Happy Monday, all you Beth Duttons and Rip Wheelers out there. If you’re still existing in your Dutton family bubble, we don’t blame you. Yellowstone‘s fifth season has been packed with exciting and unexpected happenings so far, the latest episode making us as emotional as we anticipated due to the heartbreaking content it would undeniably touch upon. Monica and Kayce had the funeral for their son, John Dutton, and we learned more about some of our most beloved characters through it.
Who is Wilford Brimley and Why Did Yellowstone Pay Tribute to Him?

Since he’s an inspiration for the whole Western or cowboy genre, Wilford Brimley was honored in an episode of Yellowstone. The popular series took a moment to celebrate Brimley’s legendary career during episode 9 of its 3rd season. They paid him tribute by having a title card saying the following words: “In loving memory of Wilford Brimley. A cowboy, an artist, and a damn good friend.”
Does Tate Dutton Fail to Escape Death’s Grasp in Yellowstone?

Fans of the Yellowstone series know there aren’t any dull moments in the show. For one, it’s a show that doesn’t hesitate to kill off characters. Yes, that’s right, even the main ones. So, after Tate Dutton got kidnapped by the end of Yellowstone season two, many fans started speculating about his death.
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
