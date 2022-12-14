Every day, almost all of us have responsibilities to fulfill to the point that we have forgotten about Jesus. “Time Out for Jesus” is a song written by Ann J. Morton that was recorded by Charley Pride and released in 1971 as part of his album Did You Think to Pray. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard Country chart. Furthermore, the album debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard 200.

