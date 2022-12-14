The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team picked up its first win of the season, but it didn’t come the way that the Bullfrogs would have liked. Even though after 80 minutes of soccer the scoreboard read 2-0 in favor of the Hughson Huskies, the record books will show Bret Harte victorious on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.

BRET HARTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO