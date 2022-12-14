Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Basketball vs. McLane (12/17/22)
Bret Harte boys' basketball lost to McLane 65-53 in overtime on Dec. 17 at Oak Pavilion in Sonora. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Cold gym can't cool off red-hot Bullfrogs; Bret Harte beats Linden by 56
LINDEN – Moments before the end of the junior varsity game, the Bret Harte High School varsity squad was hanging out behind the Bret Harte bench. The nine varsity players were dressed more as if they were headed to a Friday night slumber party, rather than getting ready to play in a basketball game.
Bullfrogs erase a double-digit deficit, but fall in overtime to McLane
SONORA – There was a lot that Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett was happy to see when his Bullfrogs took on the McLane Highlanders on Saturday afternoon in Sonora. Not only did Bret Harte overcome a double-digit deficit, but the Bullfrogs were able to force overtime.
Last-second goal gives Calaveras 1-0 win; Red Hawks end the preseason 8-1-1 with 6 shutouts
Something special is happening with the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team. The Red Hawks capped their outstanding preseason with an emotional 1-0 victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Bullfrogs win via forfeit against Hughson
The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team picked up its first win of the season, but it didn’t come the way that the Bullfrogs would have liked. Even though after 80 minutes of soccer the scoreboard read 2-0 in favor of the Hughson Huskies, the record books will show Bret Harte victorious on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Golda Marie Lawlor
May 5, 1927 - August 17, 2022. Golda Marie Lawlor, a resident of San Andreas for 34 years, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, at the home of her daughter Debra, of Mokelumne Hill. Golda was born May 5, 1927, in Wayne, Mich., to Grace and Edmond Emerick. After attending...
Helen Mae Messenger
April 8, 1934 - November 10, 2022. Helen Mae Messenger, 88, of San Andreas was born on April 8, 1934. She passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She is survived by kids, Janine Messenger and Greg Messenger, and sister Julie Grutzmacher.
Marilyn Kay Cheney
Marilyn Kay Cheney, age 85, of Murphys, Calif., passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2022. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, and leaves her son Dennis Cheney (wife Sharon) and daughter Pam Cheney Bowman (husband Pat). Marilyn was a loving and devoted Nana to Cassie Miller (Theron), Mark Franz (Taryn), Alyssa Turner (Forrest), Robert Peterson (Brooke) and Karlee Short (Caleb), and 13 great-grandchildren who she adored.
New segment of Highway 4 to officially open
Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
