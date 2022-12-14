Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
thebaycities.com
Menominee Man Arraigned in Cocaine Bust in Menominee
Brian John Walcher, 60, of Menominee, was arraigned before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo in the 95-A District Court on Wednesday, December 14th following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Walcher in an eleven-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Delivery of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy/MDMA, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Walcher was charged with a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and six-counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) at 1011 14th Avenue in Menominee. In addition to the cocaine, six handguns, four rifles, digital scales, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, seven pounds of marijuana, and $9,1494 in Unites States currency was found and seized. Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says, “I have seen in the last couple of years a rather dramatic up-tick in drug busts and substantial drug dealers being eradicated by the police and of course I am very heartened by the effect of law enforcement.”
wnmufm.org
UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges
MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Menominee Man Arraigned On Multiple Drugs Charges
A Menominee man was arraigned in the 95-A District Court on Wednesday following his arrest in a recent drug bust. Brian John Walcher, 60, was charged in an eleven-count felony complaint. The charge alleges two counts of Delivery of Cocaine, and additional counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy/MDMA. Each count carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
UPMATTERS
Man charged following cocaine bust in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg announced that a Menominee man was arraigned in the 95-A District Court on Wednesday following his arrest in a recent drug bust. Brian John Walcher, 60, was charged in an eleven-count felony complaint. The charge alleges two counts of...
WLUC
UPSET arrests 2 in Delta County for crack distribution
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two men for crack cocaine distribution on Thursday. According to UPSET, detectives developed information identifying the suspects distributing the crack. The information was enough to carry out a search warrant at a home near Rapid River.
UPMATTERS
Two arrested in Delta County crack cocaine investigation
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced the arrest of two men on Friday following an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in Delta County. According to UPSET, the detectives developed information identifying suspects involved in the sale of crack cocaine in...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
wtaq.com
Trial for Woman Accused of Shooting Oconto Falls Police Officer Postponed
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 15. 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, December 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
wtaq.com
Charges Pending For Man Involved In Green Bay Police Standoff
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Michael Destaercke, 31, Green Bay, who was arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following a more than seven-hour standoff on the City’s west side. Charges including...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Fatal Wednesday Crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday at about 10 p.m. the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of State Highway 117, in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a single...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a standoff on S. Ridge Road is over with the suspect taken in custody by 8 p.m. Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, and police say they’ll release more information later “as the investigation allows.”. With...
wearegreenbay.com
81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee manufacturer cited after June accident
An accident in June that ended in an employee being sent to the hospital could cost a manufacturer in Kewaunee County over $250,000. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced earlier this week it was citing Kewaunee Fabrications for 12 violations and proposing over $250,000 in fines after an investigation spurred by an employee getting his leg crushed by a falling load from a below-the-hook magnet. Kewaunee Fabrications worked with OSHA investigators to find that workers were exposed to an unguarded machine point of operation that did not prevent workers from having their hands in the danger zone while straightening parts. OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack commended Kewaunee Fabrications for taking the incident seriously, noting that the safety representatives walking with inspectors “documented the issues to improve their procedures and ensure compliance.” Kewaunee Fabrications was given 15 days to comply, request an informal conference with Bonack, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Commission.
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
