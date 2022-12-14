The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Sunday 12/04:

North Bend

• 12:49 am, family dispute, 700 block of California Avenue.

• 1:36 am, dispute, 3700 block of Buccaneer Lane.

• 9:21 am, disorderly conduct 1800 block of Newmark.

• 10:41 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2500 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 11:42 am, disorderly conduct, 3100 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 11:54 am, weapons offense, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.

• 1:45 pm, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 3:05 pm, intimidation, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 3:28 pm, disorderly conduct, corner of Taco Bell.

• 4:08 pm, family dispute, 2100 block of Harrison Avenue.

• 6:37 pm, civil problem, Simpson Avenue.

• 11:52 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Sherman Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:14 am, theft, E Lockhart and S Front.

• 12:48 am, 31 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 3:35 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 4:23 am, 41 year old female cited on four Coos County Sheriff warrants, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 7:26 am, domestic assault, 1400 block of Central Avenue.

• 8:48 am, missing person/missing person located, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.

• 2:46 pm, menacing, 26 year male transported to Coos County jail on unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another and menacing with firearm, 1600 block of N 10th Street.

• 4:02 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and Devereux Center.

• 5:34 pm, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Street.

• 6:06 pm, violation of court order, 2400 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 6:39 pm, theft of services, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.

• 7:24 pm, traffic hazard, 1600 Ocean Boulevard.

• 7:38 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Schoneman Street and Salmon Avenue.

• 7:44 pm, subject in roadway, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.

Coquille

• 3:16 am, theft of bike, N Central Boulevard.

Reedsport

• 10:11 am, animal problem, 800 block of S Hill Drive.

• 12:14 pm, trespassing, Michael Duval DMD.

• 6:52 pm, animal problem, 100 block of Providence Drive.

• 7:58 pm, fire, Reedsport Community Charter School.

• 10:52 pm, noise complaint, 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Monday 12/05:

North Bend

• 12:55 am, dispute, Cedar Street behind public square.

• 1:48 am, 38 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Lewis and Chester.

• 7:18 am, loud music, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 7:53 am, theft from vehicle, Chappell Parkway.

• 9:27 am, criminal mischief, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 10:59 am, theft of walking stick, 2600 block of Newmark Street.

• 12:55 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Newmark Street.

• 3:32 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3100 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 4:15 pm, 57 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 4:57 pm, neighbor dispute, 2900 block of Brussells.

• 9:49 pm, traffic hazard, Chappell Parkway.

Coos Bay

• 2:25 am, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Schoneman Street and Harris Avenue.

• 9:31 am, theft of mail, 800 block of Fir Avenue.

• 9:42 am, located runaway, 200 block of N Baxter Street.

• 11:11 am, hit and run accident, Bayshore Drive and Alder Avenue.

• 12:12 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of E Ingersoll Avenue.

• 12:14 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue.

• 2:17 pm, theft, 100 block of W Commercial Avenue.

• 2:17 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 3:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 3:35 pm, 52 year old male cited result of traffic stop, N Wasson and Harris.

• 4:06 pm, neighbor dispute, 400 block of N Main Street.

• 6:23 pm, dead animal, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 6:34 pm, civil problem, 1800 block of Juniper Avenue.

• 6:35 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.

• 6:49 pm, 45 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 7:31 pm, fire, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.

• 7:40 pm, traffic hazard, 300 block of LaClair.

• 8:42 pm, 43 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:56 pm, dispute, 900 block of S 10th Street.

• 9:52 pm, shots fired, Empire Lakes.

• 10:30 pm, 58 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Student Way.

• 10:52 pm, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, LaClair and Newmark.

• 11:43 pm, 27 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Morrison.

• 11:45 pm, 41 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Bay Park.

Coquille

• 4:46 pm, loud music, 40 block of S Cedar Street.

• 5:27 pm, 66 year old female cited for code violation, 1200 block of N Knott Street.

• 5:34 pm, 51 year old female cited for code violation, 1700 block of N Fir Street.

• 5:36 pm, 52 year old male cited for code violation, 600 block of SE 3rd Avenue.

• 5:38 pm, 55 year old male cited for code violation, 400 block of E 3rd Street.

• 10:43 pm, 48 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 200 block of W Highway 42.

Reedsport

• 8:48 am, trespassing, Fullhart Insurance.

• 2:48 pm, animal problem, Highway 101 and mile post 210.

• 4:59 pm, trespassing Fullhart Insurance.

Tuesday 12/06:

North Bend

• 10:31 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 11:27 am, theft of services, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 12:07 pm, dog at large, Sheridan and Virginia.

• 1:39 pm, theft, 3400 block of Ash Street.

• 2:17 pm, 69 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, 3800 block of Kinney Road.

• 4:08 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Broadway.

• 7:34 pm, 34 year old female cited for theft II, 900 block of Montana Avenue.

• 10:56 pm, disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 11:07 pm, animal complaint, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:27 am, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Flanagan and Highway 101.

• 4:57 am, 29 year old female cited for criminal trespass I, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 5:55 am, animal at large, S Coos River Highway mile post 1.5.

• 8:10 am, juvenile problem, 200 block of 2nd Avenue.

• 8:16 am, assault, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.

• 8:29 am, theft, 600 block of N Morrison Street.

• 12:34 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 10th Street.

• 1:24 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 3:00 pm, located wanted subject, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 3:59 pm, dog complaint, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.

• 4:25 pm, 35 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, theft II and criminal trespass I, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.

• 4:37 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Central Avenue.

• 4:53 pm, 26 year old female cite on Coquille Police warrant, 100 block of N Adams Street.

• 5:13 pm, family dispute, 900 block of S 10th Street.

• 7:04 pm, 54 year old male transported to Coos County jail for assault II, unlawful use of weapon, menacing and criminal mischief II and probation violation detainer, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 7th Street.

• 9:32 pm, disorderly conduct, S Broadway and McDonald’s.

• 10:25 pm, water problem, 1100 block of Ingersoll Avenue.

Coquille

• 2:30 pm, criminal trespass, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.

Reedsport

• 4:11 pm, animal problem, 700 block of Ranch Road

• 4:59 pm, civil dispute, 6300 block of Barview Road.