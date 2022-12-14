Read full article on original website
Man arrested after assaulting two people in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in McKinleyville after assaulting a man and a woman, according to the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office. On Wednesday, HCSO deputies responded to a call on the 1400 block on Terrace Lane in Mckinleyville. Once arriving, they made contact with the two victims: a man with minor injuries and an uninjured women. Deputies also located the suspect, 34-year-old Sagarrin Ladre Smith, according to the HCSO.
Mad River Estuary project completed, grand opening next week
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Local organizations are celebrating the completion of a new project that opens up more than four acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
Six new hospitalizations, 157 new cases of COVID in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — Today, six new hospitalizations were announced in Humboldt County, along with 157 new cases. Two residents in their 60s, three in their 70s and one aged 80 or older make up the hospitalizations. The County reported 118 new confirmed positive cases and 39 new probable cases,...
HCSO: Woman unintentionally shot by suspect restricted from possessing firearms
FERNDALE, Calif. — A woman was shot unintentionally, according to the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office, after a man who was later found to have a court order restricting him from guns, fired at her. On Wednesday around 7:36 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to a call at a home on...
Local tribes dispute over cannabis farm project on tribal land
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors discussed a potential cannabis farm along Highway 255 that is caught in the middle of a tribal dispute. The cannabis farm, that would be developed on tribal land, received county approval but one tribe is not allowing it....
Environment group calls on Caltrans to stop logging in state parks
ARCATA, Calif. — The Environment Protection Information Center, or EPIC, is calling on Caltrans to put a hold on logging old-growth Redwoods in state parks. Caltrans said recent trees removed were identified as safety hazards along Highway 199 in Jedediah Smith State Park and were reviewed alongside California State Parks. While EPIC said they understand the need to make sure trees don't pose a risk to the roadway, they would still like to see a better public process to determine the date of trees growing for over 1,000 years.
