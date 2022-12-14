ARCATA, Calif. — The Environment Protection Information Center, or EPIC, is calling on Caltrans to put a hold on logging old-growth Redwoods in state parks. Caltrans said recent trees removed were identified as safety hazards along Highway 199 in Jedediah Smith State Park and were reviewed alongside California State Parks. While EPIC said they understand the need to make sure trees don't pose a risk to the roadway, they would still like to see a better public process to determine the date of trees growing for over 1,000 years.

ARCATA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO