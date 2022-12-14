ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Man arrested after assaulting two people in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in McKinleyville after assaulting a man and a woman, according to the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office. On Wednesday, HCSO deputies responded to a call on the 1400 block on Terrace Lane in Mckinleyville. Once arriving, they made contact with the two victims: a man with minor injuries and an uninjured women. Deputies also located the suspect, 34-year-old Sagarrin Ladre Smith, according to the HCSO.
Mad River Estuary project completed, grand opening next week

MAD RIVER, Calif. — Local organizations are celebrating the completion of a new project that opens up more than four acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
Local tribes dispute over cannabis farm project on tribal land

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors discussed a potential cannabis farm along Highway 255 that is caught in the middle of a tribal dispute. The cannabis farm, that would be developed on tribal land, received county approval but one tribe is not allowing it....
Environment group calls on Caltrans to stop logging in state parks

ARCATA, Calif. — The Environment Protection Information Center, or EPIC, is calling on Caltrans to put a hold on logging old-growth Redwoods in state parks. Caltrans said recent trees removed were identified as safety hazards along Highway 199 in Jedediah Smith State Park and were reviewed alongside California State Parks. While EPIC said they understand the need to make sure trees don't pose a risk to the roadway, they would still like to see a better public process to determine the date of trees growing for over 1,000 years.
