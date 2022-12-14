Read full article on original website
Fargo mobile home total loss after fire
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo mobile home went up in flames after a Saturday morning fire. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 6 April Lane North at 11:23 a.m. While en route, dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house except for one dog. The first arriving unit reported that the front half of the mobile home was involved in fire with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
UPDATED: Multi-vehicle pileup near Moorhead shuts down west-bound traffic on I-94
(Update: 6:10 p.m) We now know more information about the multi-vehicle pileup that occurred outside of Moorhead. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the crash occurred due to the slippery conditions and poor weather caused by a winter storm. He says there were no injuries reported from the incident, which continues to shut down I-94 until the scene is cleared.
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
Cass County Sheriff talks response to incidents during winter weather, storms
(Fargo, ND) -- It's not just a challenge for you when the snow flakes fall and cover roadways, first responders also have plenty of hurdles to jump to get to you in critical incidents. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner spoke with WDAY Midday about some of the challenges his department...
Fargo closing city offices and several services due to severe weather
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is closing their offices due to severe weather conditions across North Dakota. The city's offices closed at 3 p.m, including all Fargo Public Library locations, Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste facility, and Fargo Cass Public Health's clinic and immunization services. MATBUS will also suspend their services beginning at 4:00 p.m and the Ground Transportation Center at 4:15 pm. MATBUS tentatively expects their services to resume on December 16th, depending on the weather conditions.
West Fargo Schools to have delayed start, Fargo and Moorhead proceed as scheduled
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo School District is still trying to dig itself out and give bus drivers, parents and students more time to get to class Friday morning. The District announced a two-hour delayed start to classes for Friday in the wake of winter weather conditions still being felt across the area. That includes buses running two hours later to give plows more time to clear roadways around the city.
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
Storytime at West Fargo Library canceled due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Public Library is canceled for Friday due to continued winter weather in the area. The event originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. would have been the last session of December.Ready to Read Storytime and Baby Boost Storytimes will resume in January after a brief winter break.
West Fargo Public Library closed Thursday due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Library has announced it will be closed Thursday due to current and forecasted severe winter weather in the area. Because of this closure, the monthly meeting of the Third Thursday Book Club has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 22nd. Book delivery to senior outreach sites will also be rescheduled.
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
12-16-22 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Friday December 16th, 2022. Guests include Justin Storm, Sue Baron and cast of many as we fill the boot in West Fargo for the Golden Drive Homeless Kids.
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
12-15-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
Today's guest co-host is Janae White. 00:24 - Sue Baron from Golden Drive Homeless Kids talks with Bonnie and Friends about the Jay Thomas Fill The Fire Boot event happening on December 16th from 2 pm til 5pm at the West Fargo Fire Department. 10:16 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel...
WDAY Radio's The Coffee Club to auction 1908 Liberty Eagle Gold Coin for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is participating in a charity auction and donate all proceeds to a prominent local organization. WDAY Radio's The Coffee Club is hosting an auction between 9:30 a.m and 10:30 a.m for a 1908 $20 Liberty eagle Gold Coin Saint Gaudens, No Motto. Bidding starts at $500. All proceeds from the auction will be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley.
12-17-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show…. 9:22 - 9:30 – FCS Playoffs semifinals conversation. 9:34 - 9:47 – No. 3 NDSU vs No. 7 Incarnate Word breakdown. 9:50 - 9:58:50 – FCS playoffs conversation...
Stone Labanowitz Previews The FCS Semifinals!
Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports to preview the FCS semifinals. They discussed the NDSU vs Incarnate Word showdown, his confidence in Lindsey Scott Jr for The Word, and more!
