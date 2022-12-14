ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart

A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How to Deice Your Windshield with Just a Potato During This Indiana Winter

If you're looking for a way to keep your windshield from icing over on those cold Indiana mornings, here's a little hack that just might do the trick for you. We all know that winter is coming...well technically it's already wintertime, but you know what I mean. The colder temps, ice, snow, and every headache that comes with all of those things are on the way. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like

What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
99.5 WKDQ

WKDQ Teacher of the Month Winner for December 2022

99.5 WKDQ has teamed up with Liberty Federal Credit Union to show one teacher in the Tri-State each month that the work they're putting in for their students isn't going unnoticed. Teachers put in a lot of work to make sure their students have all of the tools they need...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch As Adorable Girl From Illinois Tires To Capture The Grinch

There's nothing more special than watching kids light up with joy this time of year. Well, one little girl from Illinois was not going to let Mr. Grinch steal her fun. We all know the character, the famous Mr. Gritch, who also tries to steal Christmas. Well, one family didn't let that happen. This video was recently recorded of a little girl who noticed Mr. Grinch in her front yard and wanted her dad (who's a police officer) to get him.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Was This Kentucky Man the Oldest Person Who Ever Lived?

In all my family research, I've never run across anyone who was a centenarian. And I'm sure, statistically, the rate of those who live past 100 is generally low. As a matter of fact (or maybe supposition), my aunt in New Mexico may be the first family member who has lived into their 90s. Aunt Jo is 91.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

‘Nearly Perfect Pup’ Wants to Come Home For Christmas [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Ready to meet a nearly perfect pup? Well, here I am! My name is Mary Anne and I’m a 10-month-old terrier/lab mix-up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m crate-trained, have lived with cats and kids, and enjoy other dogs. And at 10 months old, I’m still very trainable (especially if you have treats!) On top of being nearly perfect for any home, I have very expressive ears and the cutest grin that will surely melt your heart. Come and meet me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Can You ID This Suspect Who Robbed an Indiana Gas Station at Gunpoint?

Police in one Indiana are asking for the help of the public to identify a suspect they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint. The robbery took place on December 7, 2022, around 3:45 in the afternoon, according to Evansville Police. They say it happened at the Marathon gas station located at 654 East Diamond Avenue, just off Stringtown Road. That's where Evansville Police say a suspect "presented a handgun and robbed the gas station..."
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

