worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis upset at Crawford fighting Avanesyan instead of him
By Dan Ambrose: #2 WBO Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’s not happy that he was passed over by WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford when he defended his title against the lower ranking #6 David Avanesyan last Saturday night on BLK Prime PPV in Omaha, Nebraska.
MMAmania.com
Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!
South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford glove controversy deepens with grizzly images
Terence Crawford faces more questions over his ongoing glove controversy after opponent David Avanesyan posted reported images of the tools involved. If the photos are verified to be Crawford’s apparel from the fight, the aged and wilted mittens need to face further scrutiny. The Everlast gloves used seem to...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Michael Chandler thinks Alexander Volkanovski 'might actually squeak out a decision' vs. Islam Makhachev
LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski still carries the strength from his rugby days. Volkanovski weighed more than 200 pounds when he played rugby but has excelled in his MMA career as a 145 pounder. He will move up in weight to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 headliner on Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot
Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
worldboxingnews.net
Despite Deontay Wilder offer and talks, Fury-AJ ‘happens in 2023’
World Boxing News exclusively revealed Deontay Wilder wanted to fight Anthony Joshua in 2023. The American was even willing to face AJ next. However, a lot has happened in the past couple of weeks. Wilder vs Joshua was given a window of August to October by co-manager Shelly Finkel in a WBN update.
Dmitry Bivol Reveals the Reason He Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez at 168
In an interview with SI, Bivol made clear he wants the rematch at a new weight.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder costume compared to Teenage Turtles’ Shredder
Deontay Wilder’s costume from the Tyson Fury rematch saw comparisons to Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As they beefed in the aftermath, Dillian Whyte again saw it as an opportunity to ridicule Wilder about the attire the American wore that fateful night. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ headed to...
Boxing Scene
Team Avanesyan Files Official Complaint With Nebraska Athletic Commission Over Gloves Scandal
David Avanesyan is prepared for a legal battle to remedy the controversy surrounding his latest in-ring fight. An official complaint has been filed with the Nebraska Athletic Commission (NAC) on behalf of Avanesyan, addressing the manner in which Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford was permitted to continue with a pair of defective boxing gloves during their WBO welterweight title fight. Crawford scored a highlight reel, sixth-round knockout in their December 10 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View main event at CHI Health Center in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
worldboxingnews.net
ESPN+ to showcase WBC-rated heavyweight beast this weekend
Two international fight cards will stream live and exclusively this weekend in the U.S. on ESPN+. The fight action starts Friday, as undefeated heavyweight wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov defends his NABF and NABA straps against Germany’s Michael Wallisch in the 10-round main event from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.
worldboxingnews.net
Former P4P Queen Cecilia Braekhus back in action Saturday night
Longtime Reigning Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, ‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus, (36-2, 9 KOs), of Bergen, Norway will return to battle this Saturday, December 17 against former world title challenger Marisa Joana ‘La Nena La Piba’ Portillo, (19-15-3, 4 KOs), of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles.
worldboxingnews.net
Kim Clavel to battle Yesica Nery Plata on Jan 13 in Canada
The “IRRESISTIBLEII” event featuring the World light flyweight unification championship between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Yesica Nery Plata (28-2 , 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of...
worldboxingnews.net
World ranking spot opens up as WBA give Jake Paul fake title belt
World Boxing Association chiefs welcomed YouTuber Jake Paul to the WBA Convention leading to speculation they are about to rank the wannabe boxer. Despite never fighting a professional, Paul continues to hold status in the sport on the back of wins over fellow YouTubers and washed MMA stars. Heading to...
