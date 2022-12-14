United ranks second-best airline in the world, a new analysis says — see its list of the world's 10 best airlines

A United Airlines aircraft cruising in the sky. United Airlines

Air travel website AirHelp released this year's ranking of the world's top airlines.

Qatar Airways was crowned the best airline of 2022, beating out 63 airlines.

United Airlines ranked second in the list, and was one of two US airlines to make the top 10.

A flight attendant aboard United Airlines. Contributor/Getty Images

Travel website AirHelp ranks the world's best airlines on three metrics: on-time performance, customer opinion, and claims processing.

Launched in 2015 by German claims-management company AirHelp, AirHelp Score is an annual ranking of the world's top airlines.

These airlines are evaluated based on three criteria — on-time performance, customer opinion, and claim processing — and are scored on a 10-point scale. Each criterion makes up a third of the final score.

'On-time performance' measures the percentage of an airline's flights that arrive within 15 minutes of their published arrival time.

'Customer opinion' assesses what passengers think of the airline's quality of service based on five factors: cabin crew, aircraft comfort, aircraft cleanliness, food offering, and onboard entertainment. Passengers provided a score of between one and five for each factor.

'Claim processing' refers to how efficiently an airline handles claims and settles payouts. AirHelp cited its own data for this criterion.

"AirHelp has found that combining these three categories provides a well-rounded view of airlines' performances throughout the year," Tomasz Pawliszyn, the company's CEO, told Insider in an email.

AirHelp explained in its methodology brief that it took into account a total of 805 airlines around the world, but only included 64 of the largest airports in terms of passenger numbers and "popularity." AirHelp also said that it excluded airlines for which it was unable to procure data. For 2022's ranking, the company collected data between January 1 and October 31.

Take a look at the 10 airlines that were ranked the best in the world this year by AirHelp. Entrants are arranged in ascending order according to their final scores.

A pair of Austrian Airlines aircraft on a runway. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

10. Austrian Airlines (AUA)

Overall : 7.67

On-time performance : 8

Customer opinion : 7.9

Claim processing : 7.1

Austrian Airlines is rated four-stars by Skytrax , a UK-based aviation ratings site. It has mixed passenger reviews on the review site, with an average score of five out of 10 . One traveler who flew with the airline in December said "staff were very friendly," and the airline was "well-organized."

Other passengers, however, said they had a different experience.

A traveler from the Netherlands said Austrian Airlines "refused to book a direct flight for him" in October after the airline's delayed flight caused him to miss his connecting flight. Another traveler from the US said the airline had the "worst customer service" and that ground personnel were "so rude."

9. Japan Airlines (JAL)

Overall: 7.74

On-time performance: 8.9

Customer opinion: 8.9

Claim processing: 5.3

Japan Airlines is rated five stars by Skytrax. The airline is especially known for its long-haul first- and economy classes.

Passengers rated the airline an average of seven out of 10 on Skytrax's review site. A traveler from Malaysia, who flew on the airline in November, said the flight exceeded his expectations with the "amazing" service. Another passenger from the UK who traveled on business class in October said the Wagyu steak he was served on the flight was "delicious."

An American Airlines aircraft flying above a row of trees. Getty Images

8. American Airlines (AAL)

Overall: 7.74

On-time performance: 7.7

Customer opinion: 8

Claim processing: 7.5

American Airlines is rated three stars by Skytrax. The airline has an average rating of two out of 10 on Skytrax's customer review site.

A traveler, who flew on the airline in December described their trip as a "very positive experience." On the other hand another passenger, who also traveled with the airline in the same month, said the customer service was "horrible," and that a staff member had snapped at them.

7. China Airlines (CAL)

Overall: 7.76

On-time performance: 7.8

Customer opinion: 7.9

Claim processing: 7.6

China Airlines has a four-star rating on Skytrax. The airline has an average passenger rating of six out of 10 on Skytrax's customer review site.

A passenger from New Zealand who flew on the airline in December said that their trip was "excellent" and that the cabin crew were attentive. Another traveler from Canada who flew on premium economy said they had "no complaints about the food" and the flight attendants were "polite and helpful."

A Eurowings Airbus A320 aircraft taking off. INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty

6. Eurowings (EWG)

Overall: 7.92

On-time performance: 7.5

Customer opinion: 7.6

Claim processing: 8.7

Eurowings is rated a three-star airline by Skytrax and is described as "low-cost" carrier. It has an average passenger rating of three out of 10 on Skytrax's customer review site.

A traveler who flew on the airline in November said it was "overcrowded," while another passenger who traveled in October said the airline was a "joke" and they had to spend hours calling customer service before getting connected.

A Latam Airlines aircraft cruising in the sky. Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/Getty

5. Latam Airlines (LAN)

Overall: 7.95

On-time performance: 8.6

Customer opinion: 8.1

Claim processing: 7.1

Latam Airlines is rated three stars by Skytrax. It has an average score of three out of 10 on Skytrax's passenger review site.

A traveler from the US who flew on the airline in December said they had a "horrible experience" with the airline, while another passenger who traveled in November said the airline had a "severe lack of customer service."

On the other hand, a passenger who flew with the airline in April said the airline's staff "went above the call of duty" and were "extremely helpful."

An Etihad Airways aircraft flying in the sky. Boeing

4. Etihad Airways (ETD)

Overall: 7.98

On-time performance: 8.1

Customer opinion: 8.7

Claim processing: 7.2

Etihad Airways is rated a four-star airline by Skytrax. It has an average rating of four out of 10 on Skytrax's passenger review site.

A passenger who traveled on Etihad in December said the airline on economy served "horrible food." Another traveler from Australia, who flew on the airline in November, said they will "never fly" it again after not being able to upgrade their class.

On the contrary, a traveler who flew the airline in November said its first class was "outstanding, formal, and professional."

A Qantas aircraft at Sydney Airport. Getty Images

3. Qantas Airways (QFA)

Overall: 8.02

On-time performance: 7.1

Customer opinion: 8.3

Claim processing: 8.7

Qantas is rated four stars by Skytrax. It has an average rating of six out of 10 on Skytrax's passenger review site.

A traveler who flew on the airline in December said they experienced "excellent service" and that they enjoyed the "comfy seat." Another passenger from the UK, who traveled on the airline in the same month, lauded the "good wines and food" and "nice, attentive crew."

A United Airlines aircraft cruising in the sky. United Airlines

2. United Airlines (UAL)

Overall: 8.07

On-time performance: 7.9

Customer opinion: 7.9

Claim processing: 8.4

United Airlines has a three-star rating on Skytrax. It has an average rating of three out of 10 on Skytrax's customer review site.

A passenger, who traveled on the airline in December, said the airline's cleanliness was subpar as they "found a piece of bread in a box with butter all green with mold" under his seat. Another traveler, who flew in the same month, said the catering was "terrible."

On the other hand, a passenger who flew in November, said they had a better experience, as the airline had a "good selection" of entertainment, free wine, and friendly flight attendants.

A Qatar Airways' Boeing 777 aircraft in the special FIFA livery. Qatar Airways

1. Qatar Airways (QTR)

Overall: 8.11

On-time performance: 7.6

Customer opinion: 8.9

Claim processing: 7.8

Qatar Airway is rated five stars by Skytrax. The airline has an average rating of seven out of 10 on Skytrax's customer review site.

A passenger from Germany, who traveled on the airline in December, said the business class provided "first class service" and the cabin crew were "on the ball."

Another traveler, who flew on economy, said their flight was "very spacious and comfortable."