USA Cycling announced today that Bentonville, Arkansas is officially “Home of the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team.” Fitness and skills camps in preparation for the World Cup racing season are set to be held in Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas, and are being funded by the Walton Family Foundation, the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation, and the Penner Family Foundation.

