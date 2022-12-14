ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

USDA invests in nonprofit looking to rehab local homes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USDA announced new investments into a nonprofit that rehabilitates homes for underserved people in Washoe County. Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is getting a $50,000 grant to make repairs and improve the condition of 10 low and very low-income households in Cold Springs. The grant...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO receives grant for greater traffic safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has received a $121,000 grant for a program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes on Nevada’s roadways. The Joining Forces Program hopes to achieve this goal with greater enforcement of DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt, and pedestrian safety laws.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County RSV infection rates are the highest in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District says there were 211 cases of RSV reported last week, bringing the total number of RSV cases since October to 1,224. Compare that to last season, when there were about 1,100 cases in all of the season. “And flu season runs...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local teen selected to participate in 2023 Rose Parade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A high school student at Washoe County School District’s Innovations High School has been selected to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade, to be featured on the Donate Life float. Lavender McKillip, 17, is a liver transplant recipient and WCSD high school student who received...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

1 dead after car collision Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
RENO, NV

