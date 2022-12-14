Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Washoe County moves forward with ordinance banning non-recreational camping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County commissioners voted Tuesday to advance an ordinance banning non-recreational camping — a proposal requested by the sheriff to give his office more leeway to clean up homeless encampments in the unincorporated parts of the county. If passed, the...
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks. The post Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Receives Grant to Participate in 2023 Joining Forces Programs
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant in the amount of $121,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Public Safety to support law enforcement’s participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year. Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement...
2news.com
DA's Office Files Challenge to Nevada Board of Pardons amid Commutation Discussion
The Nevada Board of Pardons is scheduled to discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week. If approved, those commuted death sentences would be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The December 20 meeting will consist of Governor Sisolak, the Justices of...
KOLO TV Reno
USDA invests in nonprofit looking to rehab local homes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USDA announced new investments into a nonprofit that rehabilitates homes for underserved people in Washoe County. Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is getting a $50,000 grant to make repairs and improve the condition of 10 low and very low-income households in Cold Springs. The grant...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO receives grant for greater traffic safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has received a $121,000 grant for a program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes on Nevada’s roadways. The Joining Forces Program hopes to achieve this goal with greater enforcement of DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt, and pedestrian safety laws.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County RSV infection rates are the highest in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District says there were 211 cases of RSV reported last week, bringing the total number of RSV cases since October to 1,224. Compare that to last season, when there were about 1,100 cases in all of the season. “And flu season runs...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe DA seeks to block pardons board from considering death penalty clemency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:30 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office asked a court to stop the Nevada Pardons Board from considering commuting Nevada’s death penalty sentences to life in prison without a chance for parole. The district attorney’s office filed Friday in state court in...
KOLO TV Reno
Local teen selected to participate in 2023 Rose Parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A high school student at Washoe County School District’s Innovations High School has been selected to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade, to be featured on the Donate Life float. Lavender McKillip, 17, is a liver transplant recipient and WCSD high school student who received...
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
mynews4.com
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
Comments / 0