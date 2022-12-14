Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Three structure fires in Logan over the weekend included a home built in the 1860’s
LOGAN, Utah — A home built in the 1860’s caught fire in Logan Saturday. According to the Logan City Fire Department, it was the third structure fire they responded to in under 36 hours. The call came in at approximately 8:38 a.m., though LCFD said they believe the...
Herald-Journal
Guest commentary: Trip to local food pantry reveals just how necessary it is
Hi, my name is Riana; I live in Logan and I would like to express my gratitude to those who keep the Cache Community Food Pantry alive as a resource. This fall I hit some hard times and was affected, like many of us, by inflated food and fuel prices (luckily fuel prices have since returned to a new normal). This fall I applied to the Cache Community Food Pantry, a local resource for low-income families and individuals. The SNAC is a resource for USU students in need, but as I’m not a student anymore I was grateful to know there is a resource even for working single people.
ksl.com
Firefighters gain control of house fire near Logan Tabernacle
LOGAN — Firefighters early Saturday say they've gained control of a house fire just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The area is still an active scene, so individuals should use caution in the area. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to a home at 156...
KSLTV
Teen found dead in upside down car in the Bear River
CORRINNE, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found a 17-year-old driver dead in his upside down car in the Bear River Friday. Mulitple agencies responded to the call for a car in the river at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday near Corinne at 4000 W 3600 N.
kjzz.com
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
Herald-Journal
Palmer, Karen (Peterson)
Palmer Karen Peterson Palmer 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Services will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Beckstead, Julie (Hawkes)
Beckstead Julie Hawkes Beckstead 79 Preston, Idaho passed away December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Sorge, Martin
Sorge Martin Sorge 88 Smithfield, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
KUTV
More school districts go on 2-hour delay to wait out morning snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Davis School District on Thursday announced classes would start two hours later than usual as snow accumulated on roads throughout the county faster than plows could clear it away. Ogden and Weber districts announced two-hour delays minutes afterward. Not all delay and closure...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Logan, Preston, Mountain Crest, West Side all prevail Thursday
An early first-quarter deficit didn't seem to bother the Grizzlies one bit. Logan trailed 18-12 following eight minutes of action, but then proceeded to outscore Snow Canyon in each of the final three quarters en route to a 57-50 victory over the defending 4A state champions in a non-region boys basketball game on Thursday afternoon in St. George.
kvnutalk
Two vehicle crash in south Logan shuts down portion of US-89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in southern Logan, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred near 1100 S. US-89/91 and shut down a portion of the highway for about 30 minutes. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a white Hyundai Sonata was northbound, in...
Herald-Journal
Robin Clark Landfair
Robin Clark Landfair 2/28/1953 - 12/14/2022 Robin Clark Landfair passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022. She was born on the 28 of February 1953 in Montpelier, Idaho to Emma Jean Dalton and M. Floyd Clark. She married Gary DeWayne Tyler and raised four children, sons Kenneth and Gavin and daughters, Abby and Marti. In 2007 she married "Bill" Harry William Landfair. She lived most of her life in Georgetown, Idaho where she had many friends. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from BYU. Most of her career was with the US Forest Service. She loved the outdoors and could often be found on a walk with her beloved dogs, on an ATV in the mountains, in a kayak on the Bear River, or feeding the wild birds. Everywhere she went she made a friend. Her caring support will be missed by many.
ksl.com
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
kvnutalk
Cemetery overreaction – Cache Valley Daily
This is in response to the cemetery letter to the editor. Yes, I get that it’s not good to take things from the cemetery. I used to live by the cemetery and honestly, there is a good 99% of people that respect the cemetery. Yes, it is in the heart of the university but most kids I see walking through have headphones in. Never seen or heard anyone walking through with blasting music.
ABC 4
Fatal crash in Logan caused by winter conditions
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died in a fatal crash after losing control in snowy conditions in Logan on Monday morning, according to the Logan City Police Department. Authorities say the woman in her 50s was driving a pickup truck southbound near 900 South and 1000 West just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The woman reportedly lost control on the snow-covered roads and crossed into the northbound lanes where she was broadsided by an SUV going northbound.
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
Herald-Journal
Cramer, David
Cramer David Cramer 80 Logan, Utah passed away December 15, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Storm advisory extended into Wednesday as more snow expected
Snow continued Monday night into Tuesday, making for some slick roads and tough visibility as many cities were covered in a blanket of white.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Stangs dominate visiting Scots; Logan girls secure 1st win of season
HYRUM — In a season where the margins have been razor thin for Mountain Crest, Friday night’s game was anything but. After each of the Mustang’s first three wins were decided by two points, including a 59-57 victory over 5A Wasatch in Heber on Thursday night, the final home game before Christmas bucked the trend.
Herald-Journal
Prep swimming: Region 11 action heats up with pair of tri-meets
The 2022-23 high school swimming season has reached its midway point, but Region 11 action only started a week ago. The first Region 11 tri-meets took place Thursday as Logan and Mountain Crest served as the host teams. Here is what transpired at each of the meets:
