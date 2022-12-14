Robin Clark Landfair 2/28/1953 - 12/14/2022 Robin Clark Landfair passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022. She was born on the 28 of February 1953 in Montpelier, Idaho to Emma Jean Dalton and M. Floyd Clark. She married Gary DeWayne Tyler and raised four children, sons Kenneth and Gavin and daughters, Abby and Marti. In 2007 she married "Bill" Harry William Landfair. She lived most of her life in Georgetown, Idaho where she had many friends. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from BYU. Most of her career was with the US Forest Service. She loved the outdoors and could often be found on a walk with her beloved dogs, on an ATV in the mountains, in a kayak on the Bear River, or feeding the wild birds. Everywhere she went she made a friend. Her caring support will be missed by many.

