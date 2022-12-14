ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest commentary: Trip to local food pantry reveals just how necessary it is

Hi, my name is Riana; I live in Logan and I would like to express my gratitude to those who keep the Cache Community Food Pantry alive as a resource. This fall I hit some hard times and was affected, like many of us, by inflated food and fuel prices (luckily fuel prices have since returned to a new normal). This fall I applied to the Cache Community Food Pantry, a local resource for low-income families and individuals. The SNAC is a resource for USU students in need, but as I’m not a student anymore I was grateful to know there is a resource even for working single people.
Firefighters gain control of house fire near Logan Tabernacle

LOGAN — Firefighters early Saturday say they've gained control of a house fire just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The area is still an active scene, so individuals should use caution in the area. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to a home at 156...
Teen found dead in upside down car in the Bear River

CORRINNE, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found a 17-year-old driver dead in his upside down car in the Bear River Friday. Mulitple agencies responded to the call for a car in the river at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday near Corinne at 4000 W 3600 N.
Palmer, Karen (Peterson)

Palmer Karen Peterson Palmer 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Services will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Beckstead, Julie (Hawkes)

Beckstead Julie Hawkes Beckstead 79 Preston, Idaho passed away December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Sorge, Martin

Sorge Martin Sorge 88 Smithfield, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
More school districts go on 2-hour delay to wait out morning snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Davis School District on Thursday announced classes would start two hours later than usual as snow accumulated on roads throughout the county faster than plows could clear it away. Ogden and Weber districts announced two-hour delays minutes afterward. Not all delay and closure...
Prep boys hoops: Logan, Preston, Mountain Crest, West Side all prevail Thursday

An early first-quarter deficit didn't seem to bother the Grizzlies one bit. Logan trailed 18-12 following eight minutes of action, but then proceeded to outscore Snow Canyon in each of the final three quarters en route to a 57-50 victory over the defending 4A state champions in a non-region boys basketball game on Thursday afternoon in St. George.
Robin Clark Landfair

Robin Clark Landfair 2/28/1953 - 12/14/2022 Robin Clark Landfair passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022. She was born on the 28 of February 1953 in Montpelier, Idaho to Emma Jean Dalton and M. Floyd Clark. She married Gary DeWayne Tyler and raised four children, sons Kenneth and Gavin and daughters, Abby and Marti. In 2007 she married "Bill" Harry William Landfair. She lived most of her life in Georgetown, Idaho where she had many friends. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from BYU. Most of her career was with the US Forest Service. She loved the outdoors and could often be found on a walk with her beloved dogs, on an ATV in the mountains, in a kayak on the Bear River, or feeding the wild birds. Everywhere she went she made a friend. Her caring support will be missed by many.
Cemetery overreaction – Cache Valley Daily

This is in response to the cemetery letter to the editor. Yes, I get that it’s not good to take things from the cemetery. I used to live by the cemetery and honestly, there is a good 99% of people that respect the cemetery. Yes, it is in the heart of the university but most kids I see walking through have headphones in. Never seen or heard anyone walking through with blasting music.
Fatal crash in Logan caused by winter conditions

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died in a fatal crash after losing control in snowy conditions in Logan on Monday morning, according to the Logan City Police Department. Authorities say the woman in her 50s was driving a pickup truck southbound near 900 South and 1000 West just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The woman reportedly lost control on the snow-covered roads and crossed into the northbound lanes where she was broadsided by an SUV going northbound.
Cramer, David

Cramer David Cramer 80 Logan, Utah passed away December 15, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Prep swimming: Region 11 action heats up with pair of tri-meets

The 2022-23 high school swimming season has reached its midway point, but Region 11 action only started a week ago. The first Region 11 tri-meets took place Thursday as Logan and Mountain Crest served as the host teams. Here is what transpired at each of the meets:
