Coldest night of the year as temperatures plunge below minus 15C
Temperatures plunged to minus 15.7C in Aberdeenshire last night as the UK recorded its coldest night of the year so far.The Met Office recorded the temperature at Braemar while other parts of the country also experienced icy cold conditions.Bear South East Trunk Roads tweeted that a minus 11.3C road surface temperature and air temperatures of minus 14.7C were recorded on the A702.A Met Office yellow weather warning of snow and ice for the north of Scotland is in force until midday on Monday while a warning of ice and fog in Dumfries and Galloway is valid until 11am.📉 It's been...
Thousands without power for second night in cold snap
Thousands of people in Shetland have spent a second night without power in freezing conditions.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes, but warned that full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.The Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland on Tuesday after thousands of homes were left without power on Monday evening following significant snowfall.More engineers are due to arrive in Shetland on the ferry from Aberdeen on Wednesday to help restore power.We're sorry for the loss of supply affecting #Shetland. Due to heavy snowfall we have...
School closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area
Snow and ice has been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures. Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning. The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues. The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a continuing risk of sleet and...
Time Out Global
So, what are our chances of getting a white Christmas?
How’s the snow where you are? This weekend parts of the UK have been covered in white, with trains and flights cancelled and some schools even closing their doors this morning. Now, as we’re nearing the big day, many of us are wondering whether the weather will continue like...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue
Commuters are facing more travel misery this morning as a fresh strike by railway workers went ahead, with last-ditch talks failing to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers...
BBC
Plane crashed in Fife after cockpit burst open mid-flight
A light aircraft crashed in a field in Fife after its cockpit burst open mid-flight, according to an investigation into the accident. An air crash report said the 70-year-old pilot heard "an almighty bang and a blast of air struck him, blowing off his headset". The man experienced "significant handling...
Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight
A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
BBC
Snow and freezing conditions close schools across West
Snow and freezing conditions have closed hundreds of schools across Gloucestershire. Many said "adverse conditions" in their immediate vicinities and across the wider area from which students travel had prompted them to make the decision. It came after temperatures dropped to -1C on Sunday night, which added to the heavy...
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
Four dead, dozens rescued from capsized migrant boat in Channel
Four people died when a small boat packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight, Britain said on Wednesday. The organisation said it received five calls overnight from boats attempting the Channel crossing.
BBC
Berlin's giant AquaDom hotel aquarium containing 1,500 fish explodes
A giant aquarium containing a million litres of water in the lobby of the Radisson Blu in Berlin has burst, flooding the hotel and nearby streets. The "AquaDom" - home to 1,500 tropical fish - is 15.85m high (52 ft) and was described as the largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
Walrus appears on Hampshire beach more than 2,000 miles from home in Arctic Ocean
A huge walrus was spotted on a Hampshire beach on Sunday, 11 December, more than 2,000 miles from its home in the Arctic Ocean.The mammal, nicknamed Thor, was discovered on Calshot beach after making its way from France.It has previously been spotted in the Netherlands.The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has urged the public to give the walrus a “very wide berth” so it can recover from its long journey in peace.“Every time it is disturbed by people being too close... will impact its chance of survival” the BDMLR said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow blankets the Cotswolds as cold snap sends temperatures plummetingMoment suspect thrown to ground by police dog after punching handlerSolihull tragedy: Three children dead after falling into icy lake
BBC
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
BBC
Livestock farming polluted rivers 300 times in one year
Livestock farms in England polluted rivers 300 times last year, causing 20 major incidents, according to the latest government figures. Yet only six farms were prosecuted in 2021, with the Environment Agency giving out warning letters instead. The dairy industry - mostly thanks to the waste its millions of cows...
Rail strikes: showdown talks planned as country comes to a standstill
Unions, ministers and industry bosses to meet amid wide-scale disruption caused by only 20% of rail services running
