Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta police arrest alleged serial burglar during drug raid

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton police arrested a man whom they said was wanted for multiple commercial business burglaries during an early morning drug raid on Tuesday.

Police began to investigate after receiving several complaints regarding a residence in the 5400 block of Old Bill Cook Road.

During their investigation, police identified persons of interest and secured a search warrant for the residence. The South Metro SWAT Team executed the search warrant and arrested several individuals.

Those arrested included alleged serial burglar Arthur Meyers, 51, of Atlanta. The department had been looking for Meyers and considered his arrest a high priority, police said.

Surveillance footage indicated Meyers clothes matched those of a burglary suspect earlier in the morning at a Family Dollar store on Old National Highway.

After investigating a rash of burglaries in that area, police said Meyers could have been involved in at least eight other commercial burglaries in the Old National Highway area.

“This is a prime example of how criminal drug activity is a nexus for other serious crimes,” Police Chief Keith Meadows said. “We will continue to urge citizens to report suspicious behavior in our neighborhoods so that we can rid these criminal elements, making our city safer.”

Investigations are ongoing and additional warrants may be forthcoming, police said.

