Professor Sukki Yoon releases new episodes of his “Curious and Interesting” podcast

Bryant University Professor of Sociology at Gregg Carter wrote a stirring op-ed for the Sunday, December 11 Providence Journal calling for a compassionate response to Rhode Islanders without secure housing. An estimated 1400 Rhode Islanders are housing insecure, he writes, with an estimated 500 living rough in tents, cars, or other makeshift shelters. With part of the $610 million dollars surplus in the state budget available for urgent needs, Carter asks, “Can we think of an any more urgent need than getting our cousins out of the cold at night?” Read more at the Providence Journal.

2 DAYS AGO