Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO