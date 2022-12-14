ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Richard Hernandez
3d ago

Well she has dine nothing fir the southside/ Sunnyside neighborhood. Streets are dangerous. Parks are deplorable. If you need a TPD Officers, good luck less you be shot or shooting. It must hurt her greatly that Raul will not announce retirement so she can run for that Office. She will not have my vote.

jim mac
3d ago

she and magnus did more to destroy TPD from within than most people know. I laughed to tears when magnus was fired from the Biden administration for basically incompetence.

Teco
3d ago

Unfortunately, no other viable candidate has stepped forward, because we are overwhelmed with liberal voters

