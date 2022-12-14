Read full article on original website
Richard Hernandez
3d ago
Well she has dine nothing fir the southside/ Sunnyside neighborhood. Streets are dangerous. Parks are deplorable. If you need a TPD Officers, good luck less you be shot or shooting. It must hurt her greatly that Raul will not announce retirement so she can run for that Office. She will not have my vote.
jim mac
3d ago
she and magnus did more to destroy TPD from within than most people know. I laughed to tears when magnus was fired from the Biden administration for basically incompetence.
Teco
3d ago
Unfortunately, no other viable candidate has stepped forward, because we are overwhelmed with liberal voters
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Battery Factory moving into Tucson
American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s believed after several delays, that the border policy Title 42 will end Dec. 21. Title 42 is not an immigration policy, it’s a CDC pandemic health policy which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the US. When it ends, it’s believed there...
Bureau of Indian Affairs adjusts electric power rates for the San Carlos Irrigation Project in Arizona
News Release U.S. Department of the InteriorBureau of Indian Affairs The Bureau of Indian Affairs today announced final electric power rate increases for the San Carlos Irrigation Project-Power Division for the first time in over 16 years. The final electric power rate increases have been published ...
Real News Network
Rail workers oust union president who backed labor deal
This story originally appeared in More Perfect Union on Dec. 14, 2022. It is shared here with permission. In a stunning upset, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the 28,000-member union of railroad workers, has elected a new president. Eddie Hall, a local officer out of Division 28 in Tucson, Arizona, won against incumbent Dennis Pierce with 53% of the membership-wide vote. Hall will take office on Jan. 1, pending official certification of the results, and will lead the larger of the two unions that make up the Teamsters Rail Conference.
KOLD-TV
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
realestatedaily-news.com
Rancho Sahuarita Remains Committed to Supporting the Sahuarita Unified School District
The Rancho Sahuarita Community Comes Together to Support the Local School District and Help Provide the Best Future for Local Children. Sahuarita, Arizona - December 15, 2022 – As a result of this year’s election, Sahuarita voters passed two budget override continuations, which was the fifth successful voting result in support of the Sahuarita public school system. Rancho Sahuarita is a community that understands the value of quality education and has historically supported the work and efforts of the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) to help keep its classes, programs, and teams well-funded, equipped, and thriving.
What’s ahead for the Tucson economy?
We all live inside this economy and it has been a rough year but what can we expect from the year ahead?
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
biztucson.com
Laura C. Belleau
Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
Speedway and Kolb intersection may re-open by Christmas
Certain sections of Speedway and Kolb may be re-opening by Tuesday, with a possibility of a full re-opening by Christmas.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson
Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
KOLD-TV
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray. If given the green light, the drug would...
28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 17
The 28th annual Downtown Parade of Lights is Saturday evening, Dec. 17 in Armory Park. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
Hit and run on Ajo and La Cholla leaves mother of 3 dead
Melissa Drum was walking down the road when a car hit her. DPS is still investigating the description of the car.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
