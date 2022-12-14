Read full article on original website
biztucson.com
Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location
Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Local chefs and restaurants team up to create a Chinese-Sonoran Christmas feast
Having Chinese food as a “Christmas dinner” has become a ritual of comfort for all those who don’t celebrate the Christian holiday in the traditional sense.
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
thisistucson.com
From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood
Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
southernarizonaguide.com
Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar: A Dining Review
On a Sunday in mid-December, 2022, Ms. Karen, Neighbor Roy, and I visited Mojo Cuban Kitchen at Grant Road and Campbell in Tucson. We arrived at noon, and the parking lot was already packed. But one of the cars pulled out just as we arrived, so we parked right by the front door. Upon entering, it was apparent that we had to order at the counter. I told Ms. Karen what I wanted and promptly sat down in a comfortable booth.
thearizona100.com
Forever homes for the holidays
Pet ownership is a real commitment that extends far beyond the frenzy of the holidays. While National Adoption Weekend has come and gone, there’s still time to help a pet in need cross a forever home off their holiday wish list this season. Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson,...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Pet adoption is not advised for the holiday season
The decision to bring a furry friend into a home during the holidays shouldn’t be taken lightly. Rescue Me Marana President Nancy Young Wright stressed that pets should not be given as a present. “We don’t adopt out pets as gifts, and most groups I know don’t either… We...
KOLD-TV
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray. If given the green light, the drug would...
thisistucson.com
This new mall vendor serves some of the best fried chicken in Tucson
As the holidays steeply approach, you might find yourself at a mall to do some last-minute shopping. You’ve been on your feet for hours, rifling through what’s left after an entire November of Black Friday sales and all the perkier shoppers’ pickings. You’re in need of some sustenance, and you’re led to the Park Place Mall food court, 5870 E. Broadway. They have more local options than you might have realized, and one in particular looks especially new: Oh My Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken stand.
New study shows why more people get colds in the cold
The University of Arizona said they always tend to see more students at their campus health services as the weather gets colder and new research shows, there’s a reason why.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Battery Factory moving into Tucson
American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Heaters needing repairs after temperatures hit freezing in Tucson area
We joined Riteway HVAC technicians in their services today after a freezing night. Some were preventing the effects of cooler temperatures, while others were paying for them.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson
Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
What’s ahead for the Tucson economy?
We all live inside this economy and it has been a rough year but what can we expect from the year ahead?
KOLD-TV
10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has...
Speedway and Kolb intersection may re-open by Christmas
Certain sections of Speedway and Kolb may be re-opening by Tuesday, with a possibility of a full re-opening by Christmas.
