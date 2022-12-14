ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

biztucson.com

Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location

Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.

Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood

Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
southernarizonaguide.com

Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar: A Dining Review

On a Sunday in mid-December, 2022, Ms. Karen, Neighbor Roy, and I visited Mojo Cuban Kitchen at Grant Road and Campbell in Tucson. We arrived at noon, and the parking lot was already packed. But one of the cars pulled out just as we arrived, so we parked right by the front door. Upon entering, it was apparent that we had to order at the counter. I told Ms. Karen what I wanted and promptly sat down in a comfortable booth.
TUCSON, AZ
thearizona100.com

Forever homes for the holidays

Pet ownership is a real commitment that extends far beyond the frenzy of the holidays. While National Adoption Weekend has come and gone, there’s still time to help a pet in need cross a forever home off their holiday wish list this season. Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson,...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Pet adoption is not advised for the holiday season

The decision to bring a furry friend into a home during the holidays shouldn’t be taken lightly. Rescue Me Marana President Nancy Young Wright stressed that pets should not be given as a present. “We don’t adopt out pets as gifts, and most groups I know don’t either… We...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new mall vendor serves some of the best fried chicken in Tucson

As the holidays steeply approach, you might find yourself at a mall to do some last-minute shopping. You’ve been on your feet for hours, rifling through what’s left after an entire November of Black Friday sales and all the perkier shoppers’ pickings. You’re in need of some sustenance, and you’re led to the Park Place Mall food court, 5870 E. Broadway. They have more local options than you might have realized, and one in particular looks especially new: Oh My Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken stand.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

American Battery Factory moving into Tucson

American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson

Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
TUCSON, AZ

