Herald-Journal
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Stangs dominate visiting Scots; Logan girls secure 1st win of season
HYRUM — In a season where the margins have been razor thin for Mountain Crest, Friday night’s game was anything but. After each of the Mustang’s first three wins were decided by two points, including a 59-57 victory over 5A Wasatch in Heber on Thursday night, the final home game before Christmas bucked the trend.
Prep girls hoops: Bobcats best Bees, improve to 7-0
SMITHFIELD — Not having the services of standout post player Melanie Hiatt was a potential stumbling block for the Bobcats, but they were undaunted. Sky View scored on its first three possessions of the game to take a lead it would never relinquish and sparkled defensively en route to a 50-36 victory over 5A Box Elder in a non-region girls basketball game Thursday evening at Bobcat Gym.
USU men’s basketball: Once again the Aggies got big help from the bench
Having depth is the goal of every basketball coach. You never know when a player may get hurt, sick or in foul trouble. Being able to go to the bench and not have much of a drop off is certainly a plus.
Prep swimming: Region 11 action heats up with pair of tri-meets
The 2022-23 high school swimming season has reached its midway point, but Region 11 action only started a week ago. The first Region 11 tri-meets took place Thursday as Logan and Mountain Crest served as the host teams. Here is what transpired at each of the meets:
Givens, Angela Leatham
Angela Leatham Givens, 52, of Logan, passed away on December 12, 2022, in a car accident. She was born in Logan, Utah to Arthur Leatham and Lynda Poppleton. Angie started walking and talking before she was a year old and never stopped! She went to Logan schools. Graduated from Pinson High School in Pinson, Alabama. She worked in several places over the years in Logan, Utah. She was currently employed at Cytiva. Angie has four children she absolutely adored and would do anything for. Dakota her oldest, Madison and McKenzie her twins, and Pagan her youngest. She married Jeremy Givens on June 18, 2005. She had a smile for everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Angie is survived by her parents Arthur (Janice M) Leatham, Lynda (Doniel) Larsen, her husband Jeremy Givens, her son Dakota Bickmore, her three daughters Madison, McKenzie, and Pagan Givens. her brothers Kenneth (Nena) Leatham and Jason Cohran. sisters Jamie (Bryan) Owens, Leigh (Dana) Leatham, and April (Ben) Olas. In-laws Burnell and Darlene Hall, brother in-laws Zac (Heather) Givens, Brady (Bec) Hall, sister in-laws Katie (Sam) Hatch, Sheila (Sheyi) Adeyemi, and Ginny (Ethan) Nielsen. aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center with a viewing before from 10 am - 12 pm. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to . www.allenmortuaries.com.
Sorensen, Orval
Sorensen Orval Sorensen 93 Logan, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Robin Clark Landfair
Robin Clark Landfair 2/28/1953 - 12/14/2022 Robin Clark Landfair passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022. She was born on the 28 of February 1953 in Montpelier, Idaho to Emma Jean Dalton and M. Floyd Clark. She married Gary DeWayne Tyler and raised four children, sons Kenneth and Gavin and daughters, Abby and Marti. In 2007 she married "Bill" Harry William Landfair. She lived most of her life in Georgetown, Idaho where she had many friends. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from BYU. Most of her career was with the US Forest Service. She loved the outdoors and could often be found on a walk with her beloved dogs, on an ATV in the mountains, in a kayak on the Bear River, or feeding the wild birds. Everywhere she went she made a friend. Her caring support will be missed by many.
Sorge, Martin
Sorge Martin Sorge 88 Smithfield, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Beckstead, Julie (Hawkes)
Beckstead Julie Hawkes Beckstead 79 Preston, Idaho passed away December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Cramer, David
Cramer David Cramer 80 Logan, Utah passed away December 15, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Good deeds pile up like snow on the valley floor
Snow was falling as I stood in line at our Logan Culver’s restaurant when a man came in wearing a veteran’s cap, showing he had served in the Korean War. He carried a clear, plastic container. He smiled and nudged his way up to the counter beside me. He plunked the container down with a grin half hidden by his gray mustache and eyes sparkling beneath bushy silver brows.
Saunders, Susan Weston
Susan Weston Saunders, 72, of Hyrum, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will he on Monday, December 19th at 11:30 am in the Hyrum LDS Ward, 200 East 600 South. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan and at the church on Monday from 10 - 11 am. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Guest commentary: Trip to local food pantry reveals just how necessary it is
Hi, my name is Riana; I live in Logan and I would like to express my gratitude to those who keep the Cache Community Food Pantry alive as a resource. This fall I hit some hard times and was affected, like many of us, by inflated food and fuel prices (luckily fuel prices have since returned to a new normal). This fall I applied to the Cache Community Food Pantry, a local resource for low-income families and individuals. The SNAC is a resource for USU students in need, but as I’m not a student anymore I was grateful to know there is a resource even for working single people.
Funderburk, W. Mark
Funderburk W. Mark Funderburk 63 Logan passed away December 14, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Services are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
