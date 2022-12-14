Read full article on original website
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
Fond Du Lac Residents Asked to Check Security Cameras Regarding Crime with Child Victim
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with what they referred to as “a serious criminal offense” involving a child. The office posted on Facebook Thursday evening, requesting surveillance video from those who live in a portion of Fond du Lac. The boundaries were shown in an attached map.
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
Oshkosh Police Investigating Phone Scam
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
Charges Pending For Man Involved In Green Bay Police Standoff
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Michael Destaercke, 31, Green Bay, who was arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following a more than seven-hour standoff on the City’s west side. Charges including...
Smoke Alarms Aid Oshkosh Family in House Fire
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A smoke alarm helped an Oshkosh family escape a house fire safely. Crews were called to the home at 3777 Glenayre Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home, causing minor damage.
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Fatal Wednesday Crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday at about 10 p.m. the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of State Highway 117, in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a single...
