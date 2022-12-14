ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Police Investigating Phone Scam

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Charges Pending For Man Involved In Green Bay Police Standoff

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Michael Destaercke, 31, Green Bay, who was arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following a more than seven-hour standoff on the City’s west side. Charges including...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Smoke Alarms Aid Oshkosh Family in House Fire

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A smoke alarm helped an Oshkosh family escape a house fire safely. Crews were called to the home at 3777 Glenayre Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home, causing minor damage.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
APPLETON, WI

