NEW YORK (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 16 UCLA turned back No. 13 Kentucky 63-53 in a matchup of college basketball royalty Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Jaylen Clark and Tyger Campbell each scored 15 for the streaking Bruins (10-2),...

