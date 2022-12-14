ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders’ final game

ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and...
JACKSON, MS
WTOP

Rutgers dominant in 81-57 win over Wake Forest

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Spencer scored 15 points, Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points and nine rebounds and Rutgers defeated Wake Forest 81-57 on Saturday. Caleb McConnell added 13 points, Paul Mulcahy had 10 points and seven assists and Aundre Hyatt also scored 10 points for the Scarlet Knights (7-4), who shot a season-high 58%. Their nationally-ranked top-five scoring defense held Wake Forest (8-4) to its lowest total of the season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WTOP

No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4, 1-1 ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes square off in New York City, New York. The Buckeyes have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Ohio State ranks second...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy