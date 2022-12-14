Read full article on original website
NHL-best Bruins honor Patrice Bergeron; beat Columbus 4-2
BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy...
North Florida visits Pittsburgh after Placer’s 21-point game
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -13.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Jose Placer scored 21 points in North Florida’s 88-48 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games....
David Krejci helps Bruins beat slumping Blue Jackets 4-2
BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday. Boston remained unbeaten in regulation at home. Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made a season-high 30 saves.
Vikings clinch NFC North with 33-point comeback vs Colts
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILS — MIAMI: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, DB Elijah Campbell, RB Jeff Wilson, WR River Cracraft. BUFFALO: OL Ryan Bates, DT Jordan Phillips, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney.
Lakhin’s 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60
CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin had 17 points in Cincinnati’s 78-60 win against La Salle on Saturday. Lakhin was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (8-4). David Dejulius scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added three steals. Jeremiah Davenport was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. Mike Adams-Woods also had 11.
Lairy scores 30 as Miami (OH) defeats Bellarmine 71-67
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points as Miami (OH) beat Bellarmine 71-67 on Saturday night. Lairy also contributed five assists for the RedHawks (5-6). Morgan Safford scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Kamari Williams was 2 of 7 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with seven points.
AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU...
