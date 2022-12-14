ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WTOP

David Krejci helps Bruins beat slumping Blue Jackets 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday. Boston remained unbeaten in regulation at home. Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made a season-high 30 saves.
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

NHL-best Bruins honor Patrice Bergeron; beat Columbus 4-2

BOSTON, MA
WTOP

North Florida visits Pittsburgh after Placer’s 21-point game

North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -13.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Jose Placer scored 21 points in North Florida’s 88-48 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Vikings clinch NFC North with 33-point comeback vs Colts

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU...
TENNESSEE STATE

