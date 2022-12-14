BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday. Boston remained unbeaten in regulation at home. Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made a season-high 30 saves.

