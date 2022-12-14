ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Talon Marks

Who is Jian J? A upcoming artist from Compton that’s who!

Jian Jefferson-Roberts A.K.A Jian J is a local rapper in the city of Compton, California who is finally getting the recognition that he well deserves. In his city on the Eastside of Compton, he mainly does poetry at local events and performs with his band called “Fallen Angels.”. “I...
COMPTON, CA
Eater

All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home

On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle Class Coming To L.A. University Where He Once Taught

Los Angeles, CA - A Nipsey Hussle class is coming to a Los Angeles university where the late Crenshaw rapper once taught. Nipsey’s longtime business partner, David Gross, took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 14) to announce the “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” course would be coming to Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration in spring 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Willie Mae’s Opens in Venice Just South of Santa Monica

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

P-22, Celebrity Mountain Lion of Los Angeles, Is Dead

A mountain lion celebrated in the Los Angeles community and who helped to inspire an urban wildlife project was euthanized Saturday, officials said. The animal, known as P-22, was put down because of health issues that included kidney failure, heart disease, chronic weight loss and a parasitic skin infection, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fire at Koreatown discount merchandise store extinguished

L.A. city firefighters responded to a commercial building fire in Koreatown at about 10:45 a.m. Friday.The fire was reported at a single-story commercial building at 310 S. Berendo St. in Koreatown.The Los Angeles Fire Dept. said 85 firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.The building is the site of a discount merchandise store that was open for business at the time of the fire, according to LAFD.No injuries were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored

Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach

At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA

