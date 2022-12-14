ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
AUBURN, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - PNC Bank is closing nearly three dozen branches across several states, including one in Montgomery, according to federal regulatory filings. The Pennsylvania-based financial institution will shutter its location at 5375 Atlanta Highway on March 17. The closure will not affect any other branches in the capital city.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama nursing homes report a return to normal this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama’s Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past. Workers and residents at John Knox Manor Nursing Home in Montgomery say this is the first holiday season since 2019 that could be described as “normal.” With […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama

This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement searching for missing Montgomery teen

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to a release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes. Thomas is described as a black female who stands around 4’11” and weighs approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Herald Fan's Choice Player of the Week: D'Marcus Peake

The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Wetumpka basketball player D’Marcus Peake. Peake, one of the top scorers for Wetumpka this season, earned 232 of the 452 total votes, which resulted in over half of the total votes. Behind him, Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown earned 123 votes while fellow Wetumpka athlete earned 97 votes.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
ALABAMA STATE
etxview.com

Alexander City is not getting personal bartending

The Alexander City City Council passed a resolution Monday that would allow the municipal complex to host a new type of event. In a 3-2 vote, the council approved allowing the city’s municipal complex to serve as a venue for special events, including events where alcohol may be present.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts

Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
MONTGOMERY, AL

