Read full article on original website
Related
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
Postal workers begin Christmas strike action over bitter pay dispute
Postal workers at Royal Mail have begun a wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas that will impact services across the UK. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) have called on their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to strike on 9 December, 11 December, 14 December and 15 December. The walkouts involve 115,000 workers and are taking place due to a bitter dispute over pay and conditions. The union has said its members want a pay rise that matches the soaring cost of living. The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay...
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue
Commuters are facing more travel misery this morning as a fresh strike by railway workers went ahead, with last-ditch talks failing to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Transgender Qatari Princess Fled to U.K. to Avoid Persecution: Documents
A Qatari princess fled the nation and sought asylum in the U.K. in 2015, fearing for her life and safety over her gender identity. According to leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London, a member of the emirate’s ruling Al Thani family wrote to the British Home Office that “growing up in Qatar has been the most difficult thing I have had to do” because “I never wanted to be put in this body.” In their application for asylum, the transgender princess described how she went into hiding with her girlfriend during a family trip to London in...
When are the train strikes happening and what impact will they have?
Train passengers face weeks of disruption over Christmas and into the New Year.Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what is happening.-What is the dispute about?Trade unions representing railway workers at Network Rail and train operating companies have been engaged in a long running row over jobs, pay and conditions.-Which workers are going on strike in the coming weeks?Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).-When are the strikes happening?There are two 48-hour strikes planned for before Christmas, and two in the New Year.The affected dates in December are Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14,...
Health secretary accuses nurses of ‘taking money from operations’ with pay demands
The health secretary has accused nurses poised to strike for higher pay of seeking to grab money badly needed for millions of people who are waiting for NHS surgery.Steve Barclay stuck to his refusal to enter talks about pay – insisting that is a matter for the “independent” review body – despite the health unions’ offer to suspend the strikes if he agreed to do so.Instead, he claimed conceding higher pay would force him to divert funds earmarked for bringing down the record post-Covid treatment backlog, which stands at more than 7 million people.“We’d have to take money away...
Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action
Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike
Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own...
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
Comments / 2