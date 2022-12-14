ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

One injured in a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 494

NATCHITOCHES, La. - This morning at approximately 7:04am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, NPSO Rescue, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on La. Hwy 494 east of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on scene finding the driver,...
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives

WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
Man killed outside Shreveport bar early Friday identified; suspected shooter dead

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man is dead following an early morning shooting in a bar parking lot and the man who police say pulled the trigger is also dead. In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Shreveport police said around 2 a.m. a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash when she noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. He told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leave the scene.
Residential fires in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched at 7:09AM this morning to the 400 block of Stoner Avenue to a reported residential fire. The first SFD fire crew on scene reported a two-story apartment quadplex with heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. Firefighters were able to enter through a front door on the second floor of the affected apartment, locate and extinguish the fire. No occupants were at home at the time of this fire. No other apartments were affected.
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town

NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said. “A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview

UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
Rain chance increases through early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex...the first on Friday and the second on Monday. Both could bring some rain. These disturbances showed up Thursday evening on the Water Vapor imagery. The stronger one projected for Monday was over the Pacific Ocean. The first...
