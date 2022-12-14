ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ekeler's Edge: The Chargers' offensive identity, rest vs. rust & A.J. Brown on joining the Eagles

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKbVp_0jhwNYyG00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is joined by Matt Harmon in another fast-paced episode of Ekeler's Edge. This week, the guys talk about the team's win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night and chat with Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

While talking about the great performance by the Chargers defense and Justin Herbert, Austin blames Los Angeles’ offensive identity as a pass-first team for putting him on pace to break the record for the most receptions by a RB in NFL history.

The guys then open up the mailbag and debate rest vs. rust for teams that clinch an early playoff spot and discuss what “limited practice” means for guys dealing with injuries.

They close out the show with Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who talks about getting a lot more attention on a big market team and how underrated Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are.

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

How Sunday Night Football's Melissa Stark balances football, four kids and an opportunity few ever get

ARLINGTON, Texas — As soon as Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley mentioned it, Melissa Stark knew who she’d call. "He said he felt Tua Tagavailoa had a lot of similarities to Kurt Warner's game," Stark, NBC's Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, said. "So as soon as I left that production meeting, I called Kurt and was like, 'Do you see similarities?'"
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

Vikings rally from 33-point halftime deficit to win in NFL’s greatest comeback

Call it a comeback for the ages. Or a monumental collapse. Either way, it was record-breaking. Minnesota rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime on Saturday, giving the Vikings the biggest comeback in NFL history. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period helped the Vikings complete their rally at U.S. Bank Stadium and clinch the NFC North title in coach Kevin O’Connell’s debut season, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

Ohio State phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. is so much more than a name

Imagine the pressure you have to endure as a marquee player on one of the nation’s most visible and most talented teams. Imagine the pressure of knowing the hopes and dreams of hundreds of thousands depend on whether you can catch a ball that’s coming your way. Now imagine the pressure of doing all that while carrying the name of your father … who just happened to be better than almost anyone ever in what you’re trying to do.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Lakers' Anthony Davis misses 2nd half with right foot injury

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anthony Davis is missing the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets with a right foot injury. Davis apparently got hurt Friday night when he landed awkwardly after a layup attempt under the basket in the first quarter, although he kept playing until halftime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy