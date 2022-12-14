Read full article on original website
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
With Bling, the fintech startup revolution spreads even to pocket money
GoHenry (which raised $121.2 million), which bills itself as “smart banking for kids” has attempted to crack part of this market, but is aimed at kids not families, per say. Meanwhile others chew away at Gen Zs and parents, such as Greenlight (U.S.), Spriggy (AUS), Ruuky (DE), Step (U.S.), Current (U.S.), Nosso (U.K.) and Unest (U.S.).
Former Myntra chief’s fashion startup Virgio valued at $161 million in new funding
Prosus Ventures, Alpha Wave and Accel co-led Virgio’s Series A funding, valuing the one-year-old startup at $161 million (post-money). (Virgio says it was founded this year, but hasn’t disclosed its seed funding round.) Virgio says consumers’ fashion preferences are changing rapidly and they are not satisfied with the...
Audit firm Mazars ceases proof-of-reserves work for Binance and others
Mazars appeared a few times in crypto news over the past few weeks because it started issuing those reports for cryptocurrency exchanges. The idea is that exchanges could reassure their users after the FTX downfall. Mazars also used Merkle trees so that users could check that their crypto assets are included in the report by entering a hash.
Poolit raises millions to turn accredited investors into LPs in VC, private equity funds
One thing that stood out to him was how only a small group of select people and firms could invest in venture capital and private equity funds. The barrier of entry is high, as minimums to invest in private equity often start at $1 million. While attending Harvard Business School, Rice became determined to build a platform that provides accredited investors with access to invest in such entities with as little as $1 — essentially giving them a way to be LPs without meeting the strict requirements that have historically existed.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Sun King, a provider of solar energy products in Africa and Asia, expands Series D to $330M
Many African households and communities cannot access affordable and reliable solar technology, limiting their ability to generate their electricity and reducing their reliance on grid-based power. Direct-to-consumer, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar distribution networks are offered by businesses like Sun King, enabling households and individuals to get electricity on the cheap. Sun...
Plugo, an e-commerce support platform for D2C brands in Southeast Asia, picks up $9M Series A
The Series A round was led by Altos Ventures, with participation from BonAngels Ventures Partners, Access Ventures, Mahanusa Capital, Prodigy Investment, and Pearl Abyss Capital. The company did not disclose its valuation when asked. The startup plans to use the proceeds to beef up its R&D team and hire more...
Juno raises millions to provide family-first healthcare from Inglewood to Harlem
Hinson, Juno’s founder and CEO and a physician by trade, is building a healthcare model that offers in-person care in diverse neighborhoods across the country. The startup’s modern take on a healthcare visit means that it competes with heavyweights such as One Medical and CityBlock Health. But that hasn’t stopped investors from recently leading a $12 million Series A in the startup, a round co-led by Serena Ventures and NEXT Ventures.
Pitch Deck Teardown: MedCrypt’s $25M Series B deck
The company is a Y Combinator graduate that provides software for anything the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would consider a medical device where cybersecurity could be a concern, from insulin pumps and heart rate monitors to AI-based radiology tools and autonomous robots. I’m sure we can all agree that we don’t want to live in a world where people get blackmailed so hackers won’t send their critical health devices on the fritz, so let’s take a look at the story MedCrypt shared with its investors to raise its Series B.
Pan-African early-stage firm Ventures Platform closes fund, hits $46M
The six-year-old firm, which employs 11 people, initially went to the market to raise $40 million for this fund and reached an undisclosed first close last December. Most of its limited partners in the first close were primarily African based, which was a deliberate effort, according to founder and general partner Kola Aina.
MyHealth Africa, a startup connecting patients with health specialists across the globe, lands $1M funding
The growth plan comes against the backdrop of $1 million seed funding it has raised in a round led by GIIG Africa Fund, with participation from Japanese-based Samurai VC, a family office and existing investors. This brings the total amount raised by the startup, which received its pre-seed funding last year, to $1.3 million.
Mews books $185M for its SaaS-based hotel management platform
Co-led by Kinnevik and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the round also included new backers Revaia, Derive Ventures and Orbit Capital; as well as previous investors Battery Ventures, Notion Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Thayer Ventures and henQ. The raise is mostly equity with a small amount of debt, founder and president Richard Valtr said in an interview. Columbia Lake Partners is providing the debt.
Can China’s venture capital market help it reignite growth?
It’s not a secret that the Chinese economy slowed in recent quarters, thanks to global macroeconomic turbulence, geopolitical matters and the country’s now-fading zero-COVID policies. The policies, which China’s government is presently dismantling, resulted in frequent lockdowns in the nation’s populous cities, while other precepts of the policy disrupted trade and transit.
Why did Wall Street favor Adobe’s quarter over Salesforce’s?
Revenue of $4.53 billion, which was right in line with analysts’ expectations, up 10%, which translates to 14% in constant currency if the dollar weren’t so strong it was dragging down overseas earnings numbers. For Salesforce:. Revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $7.2 billion expected by the analyst...
With IT spending forecast to rise in 2023, what does it mean for startups?
Companies recognize that they must keep one eye on the future and that innovation tends to happen at new companies, not those supposedly trusty older ones. Sure, the tried and true may have solid balance sheets, but they also perhaps stagnated in the idea department sometime around 2012. CIOs need...
Spotify’s grand plan to monetize developers via its open source Backstage project
Indeed, ads and subscriptions have been the cornerstone of Spotify’s business model since its inception, though it has expanded into tangential verticals such as concert tickets. However, the company is now exploring another potential money-spinner that has little to do with its core consumer product. Back in October, Spotify...
Sweep, a no-code config tool for Salesforce software, raises $28M
Aiming to lighten the development load around Salesforce’s ecosystem in particular, Sweep today emerged from stealth with a no-code toolkit for building sales playbooks in Salesforce’s CRM software. The startup is well-capitalized, with $28 million in equity financing from Bessemer Venture Partners (which seeded Sweep) and Insight Partners (which led the company’s most recent round, a Series A).
India doesn’t plan to limit play time for online game usage
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology, told the lower house of the country’s parliament in a written response that no such proposal is currently under the consideration of the Indian government. New Delhi is aware of the possible risks and challenges surrounding online...
Former Prime Video exec launches Trendio, a video shopping app aiming to reimagine beauty e-commerce
The app is the brainchild of Alex Perez-Tenessa, the former vice president of Prime Video U.S. and head of Beauty at CVS, and startup veteran David Olmos. The pair enlisted Amazon Live alum Julie Novak and former Glossier head of Make-up Category Management Leah Grubb with the goal of creating a platform that reimagines the future of beauty e-commerce by delivering the personalized advice traditionally only found in-store with the efficiency of digital shopping. Grubb now serves as Trendio’s VP of Category Management, while Novak is the company’s VP of Content.
