Lizzo and Seth Meyers Go Day Drinking, Sample ‘About Damn Wine’

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

It’s official: Lizzo can drink Seth Meyers under the table.

Proof of the Detroit singer and rapper’s boozing prowess is laid bare in a pre-Christmas “Day Drinking” session, which aired Tuesday night (Dec. 13) on Late Night .

Lizzo, who earlier in the week was named People’s Champion at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards , and sealed the deal with a rousing speech, had something of a victory celebration at Valerie in Midtown Manhattan. Just her, Meyers, some crew, and enough drink to sink a ship of sailors.

In an vacant bar decked in holiday goodness, the spirits flowed as the late-night TV show host and his guest got down to boozy business.

First up, a round of “guess the event.” You guessed right, Lizzo had to recall where she appeared in a selection of photos. No problem, the drinks hadn’t worked their magic.

Then, the pair necked cocktails with a Lizzo theme, starting with “About Damn Wine.”

It’s about this time when Meyers’ wheels fall off.

The pair keep knocking them down with a session based on “Truth Hurts,” where Lizzo has to answer honestly, or drink.

The “most absurd demand” in her rider? (Tampons, apparently. A good response but not “absurd”). Who’s more powerful, Oprah or Beyonce? (Lizzo drinks. She doesn’t want “the smoke”). Who’s the “most overrated artist” in music right now (“Have you lost your f***ing mind,” says Lizzo. Drink up).

It all gets loose before coming unstuck with some “knock knock” jokes, followed by a breakup game, the appearance of a Paul Rudd doppelganger, and a shambolic attempt to give a sign-off to camera.

Cheers.

The three-time Grammy Award winner can add to her collection — and perhaps celebrate some more — when the 2023 Grammys roll around on Feb. 5. She’s up for the Big Three categories – album, record and song of the year.

When he’s not hosting his regular late-night gig, Meyers has coaxed Rihanna, Post Malone, Lorde and others into joining him for spots of “ Day Drinking .”

Watch Lizzo “Day Drinking” with Seth Meyers below.

