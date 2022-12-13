ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released their preliminary construction plans for the Darien Bridge, that’s the one that connects Darien to Brunswick along Highway 17. The bridge is an important part of the Darien community. We now have a better idea of what construction...
DARIEN, GA
WSAV News 3

Beauty company KISS bringing more jobs to Bryan County

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – A global beauty company is opening a new facility in Bryan County, bringing some 400 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $121 million investment by KISS USA. The company offers a wide variety of beauty supplies, from false eyelashes to hair care, to more than 100 […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Eater

Brochu’s Family Tradition Serves Highly Acclaimed Fried Chicken and Fresh Seafood in Savannah

Ex-Alinea Group chef Andrew Brochu and wife Sophie Brochu recently opened neighborhood restaurant Brochu’s Family Tradition (2400 Bull Street) in the Starland District of Savannah. The menu focuses on Andrew’s acclaimed fried chicken and fresh seafood from the Lowcountry coast, emphasizing oysters with several preparations: raw, steamed, grilled, roasted, and casino. There’s also innovative takes on East Coast favorites, like the peel-and-shrimp with grilled butter lettuce or dirty rice with egg yolk. The food is a throwback to the backyard gatherings and family dinner parties of Andrew’s youth.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Soldiers spreading holiday cheer to students in Liberty Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving, and two groups in Liberty County teamed up to help make some holiday wishes come true for area students. The Liberty County School System hosted “A Brighter Christmas” in collaboration with Fort Stewart, providing toys to students in need this season.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon indicted on murder charges. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian. It happened at approximately 8:21 p.m. on Highway 278 near Palmetto Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Troopers say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Derrick Canteen announces intent to transfer from Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles had weathered transfer season without losing any of their players until Tuesday morning. That abruptly changed when cornerback Derrick Canteen announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal. “I truly see Statesboro as an extended home for my family and me, and I will […]
STATESBORO, GA
georgiasouthern.edu

Nontraditional student returns to Georgia Southern University to chart new career path

For years, Khristine Clark Hammond believed she had a solid professional career. She was an exercise physiologist, a health coach and a manager of wellness and fitness programs. But she found herself at a crossroads during the COVID-19 pandemic. After working in Savannah hospitals for more than two decades, she lost her job. The hospital fitness facility she managed closed during the pandemic.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
theatlanta100.com

Our state is top producer of this holiday staple

Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
CLAXTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in motel chimney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a chimney at a Savannah motel Thursday morning. According to the Savannah Fire Deparment, crews responded to the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road for a technical rescue. A man between the ages of 25 and 30 was found stuck inside a chimney. After making contact […]
SAVANNAH, GA

