FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WSAV-TV
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of …. WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Savannah man faces federal charges...
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
coastalempireseniors.com
Savannah Senior Christmas Shopping – Be Sweet this Christmas at River Street Sweets and Market
Savannah Senior Christmas Shopping – Be Sweet this Christmas at River Street Sweets and Market. Christmas evokes memories of childhood. For many Savannah seniors, that means family, home cooked Christmas dinner, the excitement of presents – and candy. When you’re Christmas shopping for your grandchildren this year, include...
WJCL
"So it's goodbye, for now": Wild Wing Café, Krispy Kreme close longtime Savannah locations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform live at Savannah's Enmarket arena in April. Two popular longtime Savannah restaurants have closed their doors possibly for good. In midtown, the Krispy Kreme at Victory and Skidaway closed it's doors Sunday after more than 50 years at that...
wtoc.com
GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
Portuguese Man O’ War sightings on Hilton Head beaches prompt warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Heads up beachgoers! There have been multiple sightings of the harmful Portuguese man o’ war on Hilton Head Island beaches. The Shore Beach Service issued a warning Wednesday after several of the jellyfish-like creatures washed up on the beaches. The Portuguese man o’ war, closely related to a jellyfish, […]
wtoc.com
Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released their preliminary construction plans for the Darien Bridge, that’s the one that connects Darien to Brunswick along Highway 17. The bridge is an important part of the Darien community. We now have a better idea of what construction...
Beauty company KISS bringing more jobs to Bryan County
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – A global beauty company is opening a new facility in Bryan County, bringing some 400 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $121 million investment by KISS USA. The company offers a wide variety of beauty supplies, from false eyelashes to hair care, to more than 100 […]
Eater
Brochu’s Family Tradition Serves Highly Acclaimed Fried Chicken and Fresh Seafood in Savannah
Ex-Alinea Group chef Andrew Brochu and wife Sophie Brochu recently opened neighborhood restaurant Brochu’s Family Tradition (2400 Bull Street) in the Starland District of Savannah. The menu focuses on Andrew’s acclaimed fried chicken and fresh seafood from the Lowcountry coast, emphasizing oysters with several preparations: raw, steamed, grilled, roasted, and casino. There’s also innovative takes on East Coast favorites, like the peel-and-shrimp with grilled butter lettuce or dirty rice with egg yolk. The food is a throwback to the backyard gatherings and family dinner parties of Andrew’s youth.
wtoc.com
Soldiers spreading holiday cheer to students in Liberty Co.
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving, and two groups in Liberty County teamed up to help make some holiday wishes come true for area students. The Liberty County School System hosted “A Brighter Christmas” in collaboration with Fort Stewart, providing toys to students in need this season.
wtoc.com
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
WJCL
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon indicted on murder charges. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian. It happened at approximately 8:21 p.m. on Highway 278 near Palmetto Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Troopers say the...
Derrick Canteen announces intent to transfer from Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles had weathered transfer season without losing any of their players until Tuesday morning. That abruptly changed when cornerback Derrick Canteen announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal. “I truly see Statesboro as an extended home for my family and me, and I will […]
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
georgiasouthern.edu
Nontraditional student returns to Georgia Southern University to chart new career path
For years, Khristine Clark Hammond believed she had a solid professional career. She was an exercise physiologist, a health coach and a manager of wellness and fitness programs. But she found herself at a crossroads during the COVID-19 pandemic. After working in Savannah hospitals for more than two decades, she lost her job. The hospital fitness facility she managed closed during the pandemic.
Police: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
theatlanta100.com
Our state is top producer of this holiday staple
Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
wtoc.com
Traffic study needed to find solution for I-95, Pooler Parkway backup
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For everyone who drives near Interstate 95 and Pooler Parkway/Airways Avenue during rush hour, you know traffic can back up quickly. Local leaders recognize that too and are looking for a solution. “A lot of the bottleneck kind of happens at the highway. Working at...
Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in motel chimney
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a chimney at a Savannah motel Thursday morning. According to the Savannah Fire Deparment, crews responded to the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road for a technical rescue. A man between the ages of 25 and 30 was found stuck inside a chimney. After making contact […]
