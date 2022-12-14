ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Three Everton Issues that Frank Lampard Must Address Immediately

With the return of Premier League action quickly approaching, it’s safe to say that Frank Lampard can not afford for the dreadful run of form that his Everton side struggled with before the break to continue after it. The Toffees failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions before the World Cup, including two three-goal defeats to AFC Bournemouth in four days. With the club hovering just one point above the bottom three, there is very little margin for error when the team returns to action. That said, here are the three main issues Frank Lampard must address in order to return his team to winning ways.
BBC

Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton & Darvel v Aberdeen live on BBC TV

Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC. The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off. Aberdeen's game at...
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig — report

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain. The deal is now “signed and sealed”...
BBC

Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall

Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC

Rangers: What awaits new manager Michael Beale in first test?

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene. On the eve of his first competitive game in charge of Rangers, Michael Beale said he felt "very comfortable in...
The Guardian

Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut

Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
BBC

Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise

Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant

Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half. After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how...
BBC

FA Trophy: Jimmy Dean seeking Oldham upset with Peterborough Sports

Back in 1993, Oldham Athletic and Brotherhoods Engineering Works were a world apart in football terms. The Latics were taking on Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the top flight of English football, while Brotherhoods were playing in the Peterborough & District League. In the intervening years the gap closed...
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Cheetahs 26-45 Scarlets - Visitors claim six tries in Italy

Tries: Hartzenberg, Fortuin, Kasende, Olivier Cons: Pienaar 3. Tries: Evans 2, Conbeer, McNicholl, Lousi, Owens Cons: Costelow 6 Pen: Costelow. Scarlets made it two wins from two in this season's European Challenge Cup with a comfortable bonus-point victory over Cheetahs in Italy. Dwayne Peel's side scored six tries in a...

