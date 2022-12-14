Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Three Everton Issues that Frank Lampard Must Address Immediately
With the return of Premier League action quickly approaching, it’s safe to say that Frank Lampard can not afford for the dreadful run of form that his Everton side struggled with before the break to continue after it. The Toffees failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions before the World Cup, including two three-goal defeats to AFC Bournemouth in four days. With the club hovering just one point above the bottom three, there is very little margin for error when the team returns to action. That said, here are the three main issues Frank Lampard must address in order to return his team to winning ways.
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
BBC
Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton & Darvel v Aberdeen live on BBC TV
Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC. The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off. Aberdeen's game at...
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Crawford brace has St Johnstone in front; Hearts still lead
A switch on the right flank Ryan Alebiosu enters the fray as Lewis Mayo departs. Despite the bitterly cold conditions, there's just under 5,000 fans at the Global Energy Stadium. But any festive cheer for the home side looks to have evaporated following those two goals in two minutes for...
BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland
How can you watch Sunderland as they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship?
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig — report
Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain. The deal is now “signed and sealed”...
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
Rangers: What awaits new manager Michael Beale in first test?
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene. On the eve of his first competitive game in charge of Rangers, Michael Beale said he felt "very comfortable in...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 44-14 Bulls - Luke Cowan-Dickie hat-trick in bonus-point win
Tries: Ewers, Cowan-Dickie (3), Slade. Kata Pens: J Simmonds (2); Cons: J Simmonds (4) Tries: Jacobs, C Smith Cons: Steyn (2) Exeter Chiefs thrashed the Bulls to claim a bonus-point victory in the Heineken Champions Cup at Sandy Park. Former England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie grabbed a hat-trick of tries as...
Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut
Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
BBC
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
Soccer-FIFA, UEFA win EU court adviser backing on rules contested by Super League
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA on Thursday won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on rules contested by potential rival the European Super League (ESL) as anti-competitive in a case that could affect other sports.
Tony Mowbray urges Sunderland to attack over the festive period
Nothing to fear in Sunderland's upcoming fixtures, says Mowbray.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant
Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half. After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how...
BBC
FA Trophy: Jimmy Dean seeking Oldham upset with Peterborough Sports
Back in 1993, Oldham Athletic and Brotherhoods Engineering Works were a world apart in football terms. The Latics were taking on Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the top flight of English football, while Brotherhoods were playing in the Peterborough & District League. In the intervening years the gap closed...
BBC
Bournemouth takeover: New owner Bill Foley 'a dictator' and 'needs to be captain of the ship'
New Bournemouth owner Bill Foley led a takeover of the club because he needs to be "the captain of the ship" - and has described himself as "a dictator". Foley became Cherries chairman after his Black Knight Football Club group bought the Premier League outfit. The American businessman also owns...
Rehan Ahmed in line for Test debut as Ben Stokes mulls options for Karachi
Legspinner would become England's youngest men's debutant if selected for third Test
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Cheetahs 26-45 Scarlets - Visitors claim six tries in Italy
Tries: Hartzenberg, Fortuin, Kasende, Olivier Cons: Pienaar 3. Tries: Evans 2, Conbeer, McNicholl, Lousi, Owens Cons: Costelow 6 Pen: Costelow. Scarlets made it two wins from two in this season's European Challenge Cup with a comfortable bonus-point victory over Cheetahs in Italy. Dwayne Peel's side scored six tries in a...
Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Pushing For Youssofa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is not close to signing a new deal at Borussia Dortmund despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
Comments / 0